Weekly Global Macro Economic Update – 30 July 2019

Weekly Global Macro Economic Update – Matt Blackwell, OMF Group CEO

OMF Group CEO, Matt Blackwell provides a weekly overview of the global and local economic markets, touching on trade recommendations for foreign exchange/currency, equities, derivatives, futures and options. He also discusses the impacts political, environmental and social events are having on the financial markets.

For more information, please contact OMF – omf.co.nz











© Scoop Media