Aviation New Zealand conference in Auckland



‘Business Health: Personal Health’ is the focus of our conference to be held at the Cordis Hotel in Auckland on 5 and 6 August,’ said Aviation NZ Chief Executive, John Nicholson.

For business to thrive, employees must thrive; so the conference aims to give participants a better understanding of what they can do in both areas. ‘Getting this right will allow aviation to reach its full potential, and help drive economic and social development in New Zealand,’ said Nicholson.

The conference also includes a display of agricultural aircraft at Ardmore Airport, from 12 midday to 4pm on Sunday 4 August, followed by a dinner to celebrate 70 years of agricultural aviation in New Zealand. From 7 to 9 August, delegates can participate in a safety training programme provided by international safety guru Claude Vuichard, of the Vuichard Safety Foundation.

An impressive range of speakers has been lined up. They include Matthias Seifert (Airbus), Dr Tom Mulholland (Dr Tom), Adrian Littlewood (Auckland International Airport), Capt Herwin Bongers (PAN), Capt Simon Nicholson (HIMS), Hon Phil Twyford (Minister of Transport), Steve Moore (CAA) and some member panels. A wide range of speakers will be talking to divisional conferences in the afternoon.

There are two main areas of focus on Tuesday afternoon. First, an in depth analysis of recent aviation accidents, identifying common factors and then developing behavioural responses.

This will be led by Claude Vuichard and Joe Dewar (CAA). Second, an in depth assessment of safety management systems (SMS) and what small and medium sized companies must do to comply. This will be led by Aviation NZ life member John Sinclair and Penny Mackay.







The conference includes a two day trade show with 35 exhibitor booths, an Agriculture dinner on 4 August at the Cordis Hotel and an Awards Dinner with CAA at MOTAT on 6 August, when the industry will recognise its best and brightest.

Delegates and trade fair participants from Asia, Australia, North America, Europe and New Zealand will be attending.

‘The conference provides an opportunity for the leaders of today and tomorrow to spend time together, gain knowledge and improve decision making so that the industry is better placed to achieve its growth potential’, said Nicholson.

Key facts about Aviation New Zealand

Aviation New Zealand’s goal is to grow safe membership.

Our key competencies are:

Safety - we focus on safety in all our actions and decisions

Advocacy - we represent common interests with one voice

Expertise - we provide technical assistance and advice to benefit embers

Engagement - we engage with and represent members

Communication - we disseminate relevant and timely information

Aviation NZ was established in 1950 to encourage the safe growth of the aviation industry in New Zealand. In more recent years, it has also become involved in helping the international development of its members.

o Aviation New Zealand has over 300 members and over 1420 on its database

o Members include agricultural companies, air operators (fixed wing and rotary), aircraft designers and manufacturers, maintenance repair and overhaul companies, the UAV industry, airports, aviation trainers, emergency and medical services companies, helicopter companies, and parts manufacturers.

Key facts about aviation in New Zealand

An ‘early adopter’ in aviation terms – first international customer for Boeing; first pilot training school 1916; first airmail 1919; and quick appreciation of the suitability of aviation for agriculture, tourism and forestry.

4680 aircraft in New Zealand, one per thousand people, give New Zealand one of the highest aircraft per capita ratios in the world.

Decades of policy innovation to support competition, safety and growth; 30m km² of safely managed airspace; and exports to over 100 countries on all continents.

Aircraft fit-outs, new aircraft (including UAVs), GPS track and tracing systems, high precision processes (for example bait and fire fighting), composites, titanium powders, and aviation industry business and operational systems are just some of the exciting technologies and practices developing in New Zealand which set the scene for growth in the next 100 years.

