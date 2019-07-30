Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwis launch Anyspace in new shared economy

Tuesday, 30 July 2019, 6:40 pm
The sharing economy has revolutionised how people connect with one another to share goods and services. A new Kiwi start-up is taking that concept one step further - to space. Anyspace.co.nz is New Zealand’s new online marketplace for storage and usable space.

Auckland & Wellington-based co-founders Dave Shannon and Alex Aitken describe Anyspace.co.nz as an easy to use and trusted platform that connects Hosts and Renters of spare space. However, some of our early users have described it simply as "like Airbnb for storage and other usable space". Hosts are locals in your community that rent their extra space to people needing more space than they currently have.

“We currently have people renting out their garages and back yards. As well as community groups are listing their meeting and event spaces for hire when they are not being used. It's about the community helping the community,” says Dave.

Anyspace is proud to be helping Kiwi Hosts to earn extra money, and on the other side, happy to be helping Kiwi Renters save money and time. While the platform was initially all about storage, it has since expanded to encompass other spaces Kiwis use. Anyspace users can now share spaces such as garages, extra rooms, workshops, car parks to home offices.

Co-founder Alex Aitken says that changes to the modern workplace and the rise of the gig economy have created demand for such a platform.
“Anyspace recently helped a solo mother to rent out her unused garage in Browns Bay for storage, now she gets a little more income each week which really helps,” says Alex.



“Location independent workers don’t need headquarters - they need collaboration spaces. With Anyspace, our Hosts can advertise these spaces for rent. Small companies and independent contractors will no longer need to pay fixed office costs, and otherwise unused home office space can start generating extra money for our Hosts.”

Twelve weeks on from launching the platform, Anyspace.co.nz already has past its 6 month goal, now having more than 150 listings on its website with an additional 200 car park spaces yet to be added.

“Now that we have tested the model, we are aiming for 1,000 rent-able spaces by the end of the year,” says Dave.

“Anyspace is helping people earn a bit of extra income whether that is to help pay mortgages, save up for a house deposit or just to gain extra pocket money all while helping people save on their costs.”

