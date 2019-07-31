Re-brand for local music shop

Whakatane’s only musical instrument store has undergone a re-brand.

Outlet Music formally Outlet Productions has been serving the local musical community for almost a decade.

Under new ownership and management since late 2018, the shop on Commerce Street, has undertaken some big changes - including the brands they stock and the services they provide.

Managing Director, David Diprose says the business is experiencing exceptional growth.

“The new brand means we are aligning ourselves with what we do.”

Outlet Productions will continue to provide professional and quality event production and event hire services throughout the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

“We have some new international suppliers, including Ernie Ball, Kyser, Nord, Sennheiser, Roland, Fender, Nux and along with the many familiar brands that Outlet has become known for” Mr Diprose says.

“What has come to light in the time I have been in Whakatane is how big the local musical community is and how important it is that we are able to cater to them.”

“We are in the process of activating the local musical scene and invite everyone to come in-store for a jam”.

Outlet Music have also launched the Guitar Giveback scheme, where people from across the region can bring in their unused or run down guitars for revamp to be given to a local community group or school.

“Music is important, and it’s important that everyone has the opportunity to experience the magic of creating it.”

For more information visit www.facebook.com/outletmusicnz







© Scoop Media

