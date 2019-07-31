Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update

Wednesday, 31 July 2019, 9:09 am
Press Release: XE.com

The NZDUSD opens at 0.6614 (mid-rate) this morning.

The NZD is treading water with a slight bias to the downside ahead of tomorrow morning’s FOMC when the Fed are widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points.

The overnight US economic data again surprised to the upside with both consumer confidence and pending home sales exceeding expectations.

The US Conference Board reported its consumer confidence index spiked up to 135.7 in July after tumbling to a revised 124.3 in June. The index had been forecast to rise to 125.0 from the 121.5 originally reported for the month of June.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported its pending home sales index jumped up by 2.8% to 108.3 in June after increasing by 1.1% to 105.4 in May. Economists had expected pending home sales to inch up by 0.5%.

The Euro-zone data releases sent mixed signals to investors with economic confidence weakening to a 40-month low while Germany’s consumer price inflation accelerated to a three-month high in July.

The European Commission reported its economic confidence index fell from 103.3 in June to 102.7 in July, its lowest level since March 2016, when the reading was 102.3.

Preliminary data from Destatis showed the consumer price index rose to 1.7% year-on-year following a 1.6% increase in June. Economists had expected the index to dip to 1.5%.

European equity markets were sharply lower on trade war fears after President Trump once again let loose on Twitter. Mr Trump said China’s economy was “doing very badly” and added negotiators “just don’t come through” on agreements, including promises to buy US farm goods.



Direction for the NZD during our trading day will come from this afternoon’s business confidence report while Australia’s inflation data will need to print on or ahead of expectations to stop the AUD from falling further. Market expectations are for the consumer price index to have risen from 1.3% to 1.6% in Q2 with the trimmed mean (the RBA’s preferred inflation measure) to inch down to 1.5% from 1.6% in Q1.

Global equity markets remain mixed, - Dow +0.01%, S&P 500 -0.13%, FTSE -0.52%, DAX -2.18%, CAC -1.61%, Nikkei +0.43%, Shanghai +0.39%.

Gold prices are up 0.6% trading at $1,422 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices are sharply higher, up 2.4% trading at $58.31 a barrel.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from XE.com on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Building Up: Auckland Consents Hit Record In Year To June

The Auckland region consented a record number of new homes in the 12 months to June 30 but nationwide the number of new consents remains below all-time highs. More>>

ALSO:

Measles: Fifty More Cases Confirmed In Auckland

An inmate at Mt Eden remand prison has been isolated after contracting measles on Saturday. The man and his cellmate are in isolation, and only staff who are immune from the contagious disease are working with them. More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Data Ethics Advisory Group For Govt Agencies

“I have convened an independent Data Ethics Advisory Group to help government agencies use data appropriately and effectively, ensuring that New Zealanders can have trust and confidence in the way their data is collected and used.” More>>

Royal Society Report: Understanding Our Plastics Problem

The report Plastics in the Environment: Te Ao Hurihuri – The Changing World sets out how plastics are made, used and disposed of. It outlines how plastics enter and accumulate in the environment, and the risks posed to wildlife and humans. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 