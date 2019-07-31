Kiwi multimillion-dollar property investor shows the ropes

Multimillion-dollar property investor, Lucia Xiao, is all set to release her first book titled Financial Freedom: 5 Steps 5 Years and it’s the perfect read for young New Zealanders looking to get their foot in the door when it comes to their first home and property investment.

Xiao came to New Zealand from China in the late 90s speaking little English and knowing absolutely nothing about the local system. She went from working in a poultry shop for eight dollars an hour and living in a state house to building a 17 million dollar property portfolio. Through stories, humour and myriad practical tips, Xiao’s book shows those who are ready to take their power back how to build millions through property investment and gain financial freedom in five short years.

The book offers much hope during a period where the New Zealand housing market has been given a dire outlook by both local and global news authorities. Publications such as The Economist and Bloomberg Economics have described New Zealand houses as being vastly overpriced and in "bubble territory" similar to those seen in countries before the Global Financial Crisis (GFC).

Xiao’s opinion on the GFC is very different: "In my opinion, there won’t be a GFC like the one we experienced in 2008. At that time, the banks were reckless, giving loans of up to 100 percent or even 110 percent of the value of the property.

"There is still hope for New Zealanders. There is still hope for those wanting to buy in Auckland even. You can still create wealth through property investment in New Zealand and you can still buy in Auckland, even with a very humble paycheck.







"I have discovered there is a major problem with the way people view their financial potential. Many simply do not realise they have any while others don’t understand the plenitude of it. They limit themselves, only daring to dream about home ownership, and continue slaving away in a job they don’t like, often ending up depressed as a result. So many Kiwis are missing out on real financial freedom."

Financial Freedom: 5 Steps 5 Years will be pre-launched at Xiao’s upcoming event "How To Get Into Home Ownership In Auckland In 4 Easy Steps" at the GridAKL. The event itself is free and is Xiao’s way of helping educate and empower the Auckland community. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

The book will be on-sale via Amazon and select retailers in print & digital on August 12, 2019.

Event Details: Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM | GridAKL / John Lysaght Building

VIP media passes to Xiao’s event and copies of Financial Freedom: 5 Steps 5 Years are available on request.

About the Author

Lucia Xiao is a property investment mentor and the founder of Finax Home Loans and Lucia Xiao Property Investment.

From living in a one bedroom cottage in West Papatoetoe to building a 17 million dollar property portfolio, Xiao is testimony to the fact that anyone can become a homeowner, build a property portfolio, and gain complete financial freedom.

After spending 15 years at one of New Zealand’s leading banks, helping tens of thousands of clients with their investment, insurance and lending needs, and then transforming her own life, Xiao decided it was time to venture out on her own. She’s never looked back.





© Scoop Media

