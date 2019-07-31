Foundation North incoming CEO in Northland



Foundation North chair John Slater and chief executive Jennifer Gill will tomorrow host members of Northland community organisations to introduce them to the Foundation’s incoming chief executive, Peter Tynan.

Mr Tynan will step into the role when Jennifer Gill retires on 9 August after 15 years at the head of the foundation, New Zealand’s largest philanthropic trust.

“Over 15 years as chief executive of Foundation North I’ve been privileged to see our grants support so many good initiatives by Northland community organisations,” Jennifer Gill says. “A recent highlight was celebrating our support for Healthy Homes Tai Tokerau which this month achieved 10,000 homes insulated for Northland families.”

“Peter brings to the role experience across a range of sectors, and a reputation as a very successful leader,” John Slater says. “As Chief Executive of Foundation North, he will oversee the implementation of our strategy which is designed to guide the investment of around half a billion dollars into Auckland and Northland community organisations and initiatives over the next fifteen years. We look forward to introducing Peter to our many Northland stakeholders.”









