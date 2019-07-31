Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Labour Inspectorate challenges Subway franchise

Wednesday, 31 July 2019, 11:36 am
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has ordered Healthtop Limited trading as Subway Dargaville, to pay nearly $10,000 in penalties and costs for breaches of the Holidays Act, and failure to comply with a Labour Inspectorate improvement notice.

The Inspectorate visited the Subway store as part of a proactive audit in 2017 and found it was not providing staff with correct pay for working public holidays, nor was it providing them with days in lieu. The Inspectorate subsequently issued an improvement notice requiring Healthtop to rectify its practices and calculate arrears to workers.

When Healthtop failed to comply with the improvement notice, the Inspectorate lodged the case with the ERA.

“Subway Dargaville was given an opportunity to set things right but they chose not to do so. The ERA ruling sends a clear message that ignoring the Labour Inspectorate will result in substantial penalties,” says Labour Inspectorate Regional Manager Callum McMillan.

“Consumers are becoming more conscious of the ethics of the businesses from which they buy. It’s baffling that a highly visible brand such as Subway does not have assurance systems in place to ensure franchisees meet employment standards and comply with demands by the regulator. It also raises questions about Subway’s due diligence processes for those joining the brand.

“As a result of this obvious lack of oversight, Subway franchisees can expect to be a priority focus for the Labour Inspectorate,” said Mr McMillan.



The ERA found that most employees of Healthtop were school or university students, and as such are particularly vulnerable. It also found Healthtop gained financial benefit by not paying its employees their entitlements when they were due.

The determination orders Healthtop to pay $7,000 in penalties and $2,225 in costs, with 21 days to comply with the issued improvement notice.

MBIE encourages anyone concerned about the employment situation of themselves or someone they know to call its contact centre on 0800 20 90 20, where their concerns will be handled in a safe environment.


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Building Up: Auckland Consents Hit Record In Year To June

The Auckland region consented a record number of new homes in the 12 months to June 30 but nationwide the number of new consents remains below all-time highs. More>>

ALSO:

Measles: Fifty More Cases Confirmed In Auckland

An inmate at Mt Eden remand prison has been isolated after contracting measles on Saturday. The man and his cellmate are in isolation, and only staff who are immune from the contagious disease are working with them. More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Data Ethics Advisory Group For Govt Agencies

“I have convened an independent Data Ethics Advisory Group to help government agencies use data appropriately and effectively, ensuring that New Zealanders can have trust and confidence in the way their data is collected and used.” More>>

Royal Society Report: Understanding Our Plastics Problem

The report Plastics in the Environment: Te Ao Hurihuri – The Changing World sets out how plastics are made, used and disposed of. It outlines how plastics enter and accumulate in the environment, and the risks posed to wildlife and humans. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 