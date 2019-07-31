Auckland Home Show Reflects NZ’s Passion for Property

Press Release

Thursday, 31st July 2019

Auckland Home Show Reflects New Zealand’s Passion for Property

The Auckland Home Show proudly brought to you by TSB happens on the 4th – 8th September

Throughout the highs and lows of 40 years of New Zealand housing confidence, the Auckland Home Show has continued to raise the passions of Kiwi home owners and DIY enthusiasts.

So, it’s no surprise that in 2019, the Auckland Home Show is defying the trends and again is at capacity for exhibitors, with every hall, corner and corridor filled to the rafters with products targeting the homeowner.

General Manager, Exhibitions & Events NZ, Amanda Magnus says that while the technology in the home may have changed, the underlying themes are still the same; “People want to maintain and improve the value of their homes – and the Auckland Home Show is the best location to find the all-important products and services to do that,” she said.

More than 500 exhibitors are preparing to make the journey, bringing everything from bedding to bathrooms, gardens to garages, kitchens to kitset homes and everything else in between, planning to take their share of an estimated $100million in sales generated across the five days of the show.

“Many of the exhibitors come from outside the region, – not just Auckland as the name would suggest, bringing truckloads of products, even including complete houses,” says Magnus. I think that demonstrates just how important the Auckland Home Show is for the entire building and renovation industry,” she said.







Categories of Smart Home technology, solar power and off-the-grid technology are important growth sectors for the show, but kitchen and bathroom products and design are perennial favourites, along with landscaping and outdoor living areas.

“Good renovation advice remains incredibly important,” says Magnus. “The opportunity to talk to an expert face-to-face about product benefits, risks and costs is a key reason for the success of the show.

“With so many products on show, so many experts, free seminars, features, ideas and much more, the Show is the perfect way to find the right product and solution to any home renovation or improvement project,” said Magnus.

For the first time this year, the Auckland Home Show welcomes TSB as presenting partner. Magnus says that as an independent bank with 100% New Zealand ownership, TSB and the Auckland Home Show are well aligned.

“TSB recently won the Consumer NZ People’s Choice Award for Banking for the fourth year in a row, and the KPMG New Zealand Customer Experience Excellence Award. These values strongly reflect the trusted brand and customer experience that we achieve at the Auckland Home Show,” Magnus said.

Justine St John, TSB General Manager Marketing and Customer Experience, said TSB is committed to helping New Zealanders get ahead.

“Buying a home can be one of the biggest, most rewarding steps New Zealanders take in their life,” she said.

“TSB is here to help make the journey easy, and so is the Auckland Home Show, so it’s a perfect fit.”

2019 Show Highlights include:



Ask the Building & Renovation Experts

Planning a new build or major renovation? This is an opportunity to meet the experts and discuss all facets of re-modelling, extending or renovating homes. Experts include: Shane Drury, Principal at 360 Project Management and Construction Consulting, along with his associate Ryan Bickley – LBP and Quantity Surveyor; Grace Nattrass – Interior Designer, Principal at Trace Elements; and architect Jann Hurley from Hurley Architects.



Design Renovate Decorate Seminars

All the latest tips and trends on interior design and colour trends, renovation do’s and don’ts, building code updates, landscaping trends and more, sponsored by colour experts Resene.



Outdoor Ideas

The Auckland Landscape Supplies team presents an extensive array of all things landscaping, with an outstanding team of designers and suppliers to provide advice on new materials and professional techniques.

The Street

Looking for a tiny house, sleep-out or instant bach? Check out The Street, a full-scale walk-through feature showcasing all that’s new and innovative in tiny, small, extended or alternative living solutions. Fully landscaped and built on site, this is the largest temporary Street feature of its kind in New Zealand.

Cooking Theatres

The Jones Family Business stand features an incredible lineup of chefs and cooks over all five days in the Smeg Cooking Theatre and the ASKO Cooking Technology Kitchen, with chefs including Simon Gault, Lauren Bavin, Kim Evans and Paul Jobin.

Home Automation

And for the final touches on that new home build or renovation, Home Security needs have combined with new technology trends to create a vibrant new category, Home Automation, which is growing dramatically in both scale and variety at the Auckland Home Show.

(ends)

Show Details:

WHEN: Wednesday 4 – Sunday 8 September 2019

WHERE: ASB Showgrounds, Greenlane, Auckland

OPENING TIMES: 10am – 9pm (6pm close on Sunday)

Tickets:

Online

Adults $18

Seniors (65+) $16

Door Sales

Adults $20

Seniors (65+) $16

Children (under 18) FREE

For more show information, tickets and a list of daily seminars and topics, head to www.aucklandhomeshow.co.nz





© Scoop Media

