Naylor Love joins forces with Gibbons

Naylor Love, New Zealand’s largest privately-owned commercial construction company, is entering a joint venture with renowned Nelson company Gibbons.

The new venture will trade as Gibbons Naylor and will operate in the Nelson market to deliver construction projects across the top of the South Island.

“Naylor Love and Gibbons are both family-run businesses and remain privately owned. As we’ve been working together closely on a number of projects, we’ve discovered this is not all we have in common. Both companies are respected for the honesty and integrity we bring to our projects and for our can-do attitude,” says Naylor Love Chief Executive, Rick Herd.

“Naylor Love is very pleased to be able to take this step with Gibbons. We are both flourishing in a market that many others are finding challenging, and we want to take full advantage of the opportunities we find and collaborate with uniting the two entities attributes,” says Rick Herd.

Gibbons Chief Executive, Scott Gibbons, says “the joint venture cements the existing close relationship between the two companies. Naylor Love’s unrivalled nationwide construction experience will support Gibbons property development projects throughout the country. We’ve proven this already with the Stoneridge on Lunn retail complex in Auckland we're currently having Naylor Love build for us. The new company will also enable us to tackle larger projects in Nelson – it enhances our capability to deliver."

Both companies have stood the test of time, with Naylor Love celebrating 110 years of service, while Gibbons has been in business for more than 65 years.







Naylor Love and Gibbons Construction both received recognition for their work at the recent New Zealand Commercial Project Awards, run by the Registered Master Builders Association. Naylor Love’s Wellington Hospital ICU project won the health category and its Waterfront House project received a silver award in the commercial category; while 10 other Naylor Love projects received awards on the night. Gibbons’ Trafalgar Centre project won a gold award in the civic category.

Gibbons has business interests in construction, property development, property investment, and forestry. As well as Gibbons’ own Lunn Avenue retail development in Auckland Naylor Love is working in partnership with Gibbons on the new Nelson Airport terminal.

The new joint venture will absorb all of Gibbons Nelson construction staff (around 40) and will start operating from 1 August 2019.

© Scoop Media

