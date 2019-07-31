Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Plaman withdraws OIO application to expand mine

Wednesday, 31 July 2019, 3:21 pm
Press Release: Land Information New Zealand

Plaman has withdrawn its application to the Overseas Investment Office (OIO) to buy 432 hectares of land near Middlemarch, Otago, to expand its diatomite mine.

The overseas-owned company needed consent under the Overseas Investment Act to buy farm land next to 42 hectares it already owns at Foulden Maar in Otago.

As part of the application, Plaman also asked for consent to restructure its shareholding so that Plaman Resources’ main shareholder, Malaysian-based Iris Corporation Berhad, would exit Plaman.

The OIO was already closely examining Plaman’s financial viability before the company was placed in receivership and liquidation in June this year.

The OIO subsequently asked Plaman for more information about its application after receiving significant new information. Plaman has now informed the OIO that it does not intend to respond to our information request and has withdrawn its application.

The OIO received 42 submissions in total about the application, including information about the significant fossil site on the land.




© Scoop Media

Find more from Land Information New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Building Up: Auckland Consents Hit Record In Year To June

The Auckland region consented a record number of new homes in the 12 months to June 30 but nationwide the number of new consents remains below all-time highs. More>>

ALSO:

Measles: Fifty More Cases Confirmed In Auckland

An inmate at Mt Eden remand prison has been isolated after contracting measles on Saturday. The man and his cellmate are in isolation, and only staff who are immune from the contagious disease are working with them. More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Data Ethics Advisory Group For Govt Agencies

“I have convened an independent Data Ethics Advisory Group to help government agencies use data appropriately and effectively, ensuring that New Zealanders can have trust and confidence in the way their data is collected and used.” More>>

Royal Society Report: Understanding Our Plastics Problem

The report Plastics in the Environment: Te Ao Hurihuri – The Changing World sets out how plastics are made, used and disposed of. It outlines how plastics enter and accumulate in the environment, and the risks posed to wildlife and humans. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 