Proposed pricing changes will still hit consumers in north

The Electricity Authority’s latest transmission pricing proposals will still increase electricity prices for consumers in the North of New Zealand", says the Transmission Pricing Group (TPG).

The Authority has been trying to change transmission pricing for years now and their latest proposal largely represents more of the same, the group says.

"We remain very concerned about how much this will increase power prices for consumers in the upper North Island and Bay of Plenty.

If the Authority’s proposals go ahead, those consumers will have had to pay once for past grid investments they had no choice about, despite being so-called beneficiaries. And they’ll also pay again for any upgrades in their area. So, there is potential for ongoing price shocks."

"But when people in Northland turn their lights on when they get home from work they won’t be getting any better service than people elsewhere. Yet their bills will have gone up.

Let’s not forget these remain some of the most deprived communities in the country with high levels of unemployment and low incomes. They’ll be writing cheques to shareholders in the Tiwai Aluminium smelter and Meridian Energy for a long time," it says.

The viability of some large businesses could also be at risk.

"The Authority wants to lock in a fundamental and permanent shift in the way New Zealand has always paid for basic infrastructure. They are wanting to essentially move to a pure free market in electricity transmission.

"The Electricity Authority (EA) even conceded at its briefing last week that its proposal was a ‘significant change’."







The Group is urging everyone to make a very careful study of the EA’s proposals, in particular their cost benefit analysis.

"One of the so-called benefits of their proposed changes was not counted at all in 2016; now it’s in there at a value of $2.5 billion. This is a significant jump and needs to be very carefully scrutinised.

In their final report, the Government’s Electricity Pricing Review Panel said that ‘the extent to which transmission or any other shared national infrastructure prices should vary between users or regions is best settled with clear guidance from elected governments’ and that ‘it was unaware of any other country undertaking retrospective reallocation of past grid investments.’"

"Yet the Authority is forging on ahead with this significant change before the Government has even released the Panel’s final report," TPG says.

-The Transmission Pricing Group consists of the EMA, Horizon Networks, Federated Farmers of New Zealand, Northpower, Norske Skog Tasman Ltd, Oji Fibre Solutions, Top Energy Group, Trustpower, Counties Power, Entrust and Vector.





