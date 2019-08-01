Momentum continues for the Deloitte South Island Index

South Island listed firms collectively grew their market capitalisation by $1.3 billion (4.8 percent) in the quarter ending 30 June 2019

Christchurch, 1 August 2019 – The Deloitte South Island Index made gains for the second consecutive quarter, with the member firms collectively growing their market capitalisation by $1.3 billion (4.8 percent) in the quarter ending 30 June 2019.

All the other benchmark indices tracked also recorded increases in market capitalisation over the same period. The ASX All Ords led the pack growing 7.0 percent, followed by the S&P/NZX 50 Capital Index increasing by 5.5 percent and the Dow Jones recording the smallest gain of 2.6 percent in the quarter ending 30 June.

The ‘Top 4’ companies (each with market capitalisation in excess of $1 billion) collectively increased market capitalisation by $1,334.8 million (6.0 percent) during the June 2019 quarter, with two of the four participants recording increases.

Meridian Energy recorded the largest percentage increase of the Top 4 participants, increasing by $1,448.1 million (13.5 percent), followed by EBOS Group who recorded a $387.6 million (11.5 percent) gain in market capitalisation. Ryman Healthcare and Synlait Milk both recorded decreases in market capitalisation, falling $250.0 million (4.1 percent) and $250.9 million (13.2 percent) respectively in the quarter to 30 June 2019.

On the other end of the Index, the smallest 10 companies collectively grew during the quarter, recording a $350 million (20.8 percent) gain in market capitalisation.







Scott McClay, a corporate finance partner in Deloitte’s Christchurch office, is pleased to see the momentum continuing for the Deloitte South Island Index.

“It is especially pleasing to see how this momentum was spread across the companies on the Index, including with the smallest 10 companies, during a period in which general economic conditions have not been favourable,” says Mr McClay.

Outside of the Top 4, the Index’s best performers (in percentage terms) were BLIS Technologies (up 89.4 percent), Pharmazen (up 82.2 percent) and Chatham Rock Phosphate (up 32.1 percent) during the June 2019 quarter.

Conversely, the most significant declines outside the Top 4 during the quarter in percentage terms were Pacific Edge (down 30.0 percent), New Zealand King Salmon Investments (down 29.3 percent) and Marlborough Wine Estates Group (down 16.8 percent).

Three out of the seven sectors tracked recorded gains, with the Energy & Mining sector recording the largest percentage increase of 13.5 percent in market capitalisation. At the other end of the scale, the Primary sector recorded a 10.1 percent decrease in market capitalisation in the quarter ending 30 June 2019.

To see the full Deloitte South Island Index quarterly report, go to www.deloitte.com/nz/southislandindex.

