Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update - August 1, 2019

Thursday, 1 August 2019, 9:07 am
Press Release: XE Morning Update


NZDUSD 0.6558 -0.8%
NZDEUR 0.5923 -0.1%
NZDGBP 0.5395 -0.7%
NZDJPY 71.32 -0.7%
NZDAUD 0.9592 -0.3%
NZDCAD 0.8656 -0.5%
GBPNZD 1.8536 0.7%


In line with market expectations the Federal Reserve earlier this morning cut their target range for the federal funds rate by 25 basis points.

The Fed referred to the cut as a “mid-cycle adjustment” citing “muted inflation” along with “global developments” as factors for easing monetary conditions.

The FOMC also decided to end its balance sheet reduction with immediate effect two months earlier than expected.

The US dollar moved higher and US equity markets fell sharply after the Fed stated the cut “isn’t the start of a lengthy cycle” denting investor expectations of further rate cuts over the next 12-months.

During the following press conference Mr Powell when questioned if this move was a “one and done” made it clear that Fed will continue to monitor economic data and are prepared to cut rates further if they feel it is warranted.

Trade talks between the US and China concluded without any significant progress with negotiators scheduling further talks to take place in the US in September.

Global equity markets remain mixed, - Dow -0.29%, S&P 500 -0.24%, FTSE -0.57%, DAX +0.34%, CAC +0.14%, Nikkei -0.86%, Shanghai -0.67%.

Gold prices are down 0.8% trading at $1,418 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices are inching higher, up 0.5% trading at $58.63 a barrel.

ends



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from XE Morning Update on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Subway In Inspectorate Spotlight: Franchise Ignored Employment Warnings

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has ordered Healthtop Limited trading as Subway Dargaville, to pay nearly $10,000 in penalties and costs for breaches of the Holidays Act, and failure to comply with a Labour Inspectorate improvement notice. More>>

ALSO:

Building Up: Auckland Consents Hit Record In Year To June

The Auckland region consented a record number of new homes in the 12 months to June 30 but nationwide the number of new consents remains below all-time highs. More>>

ALSO:

Measles: Fifty More Cases Confirmed In Auckland

An inmate at Mt Eden remand prison has been isolated after contracting measles on Saturday. The man and his cellmate are in isolation, and only staff who are immune from the contagious disease are working with them. More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Data Ethics Advisory Group For Govt Agencies

“I have convened an independent Data Ethics Advisory Group to help government agencies use data appropriately and effectively, ensuring that New Zealanders can have trust and confidence in the way their data is collected and used.” More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 