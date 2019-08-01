Top 10 Revenue Generating Channels in New Zealand unveiled

Top 10 Revenue Generating Channels in New Zealand unveiled: STAAH Mid-Year Review 2019





[Auckland, July 31st 2019] The leading cloud platform for hospitality industry, STAAH, has unveiled the top 10 accommodation booking channels in New Zealand, that has generated the greatest revenue so far in the year 2019. The list is based on the confirmed room nights that passed through STAAH’s channel manager, between 1stJanuary 2019 to 30th June 2019.

The list indorses the value of having a diversified online distribution strategy to acquire more guests, as OTA’s, direct booking websites, wholesalers, and shared accommodation providers get featured among the top channels.

Among the highly preferred channels in the New Zealand market, Booking.com has secured a firm position at the top. Direct bookings via STAAH at number 3 holds a strong position, competing with other OTA’s.

“These lists prove the impact of having a diverse online distribution strategy to meet the revenue goals,” says Gavin Jeddo, Founding Director of STAAH. “The mid-year review will particularly be helpful for accommodation providers, to create a right mix and lay strategies for the rest of the year”.

STAAH, through its innovative cloud-based products and services, deeply engages with the partners for their success in digital platforms and has been powering the online growth of 8000+ properties, in 80+ countries around the world.







About STAAH Ltd.

STAAH Ltd is a New Zealand-based technology company that specialises in cloud-based channel management and booking engine for accommodation providers to maximise online revenue. Founded by Gavin Jeddo in 2008, a pioneer in the field of distribution technology, STAAH’s industry-leading technology powers a property’s distribution through online travel agencies (OTA), direct bookings and digital marketing services. STAAH works with more than 8,000 partner properties in more than 80 countries through its operations in New Zealand, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, UAE and UK.



ends

© Scoop Media

