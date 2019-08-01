Entries open in 5th annual iSANZ Awards

Entries are now invited for the 5th annual iSANZ Awards. The awards recognise excellence in our world-class information security (InfoSec) and Cyber Security industry – highlighting the contributions of the many local people, businesses and organisations working hard to protect computer networks from malicious activity.

Entries close Sunday, 15 September 2019. All New Zealanders or New Zealand-based individuals and organisations doing interesting or innovative things with InfoSec are encouraged to enter at www.isanz.org.nz.

The 2019 iSANZ Award categories are:

Best Security Project / Initiative – open to companies or organisations who have successfully deployed and implemented an InfoSec security project or initiative. This category is also open to companies or organisations who have successfully initiated best InfoSec practices - identifying security gaps, and implementing specific security measures to a successful outcome.

Best Security Awareness Campaign – open to companies or organisations who have successfully deployed and implemented a formal security awareness program covering outreach, education and assistance to raise internal and/or external awareness of InfoSec nationally.

Best Security Company of the Year – open to security companies with superior security products, services or solutions that help customers tackle today’s most pressing InfoSec challenges.







Up-and-coming Cybersecurity Star - open to all individuals who are a newcomer to the world of Cyber/ InfoSec in NZ with less than 3 years experience and who have made a positive and impressive impact to our community.

Best Start-Up or New Business – open to new information security / cyber security businesses founded in New Zealand and which have been operating for a maximum of 5 years.

Each year the iSANZ Awards also honour a person, event or company that has made a significant contribution to the wider InfoSec community in a special nominated Hall of Fame Award. Nominations can be made by emailing nominations@isanz.org.nz.

Entry information, including category descriptions, judging criteria, entry rules and entry form can be found at www.isanz.org.nz.

2019 iSANZ Award winners will be announced at a gala dinner to be held at Te Papa Museum, Wellington on the evening of Tuesday, 12 November 2019.

iSANZ Chair Kendra Ross says there’s considerable InfoSec work happening right here in New Zealand – ranging from education and awareness-raising to detecting and responding to malicious cyber activity before it causes damage and disruption.

“The iSANZ Awards are a way of shining a light on these important and and often silent but significant InfoSec efforts, giving the work and people involved the thanks and recognition they deserve.”

The 2019 iSANZ Awards are proudly sponsored and supported by several leaders in the information security market, including Microfocus, Quantum Security and SailPoint.

Those interested in becoming a sponsor or supporter can register their interest by emailing michelle.vui@isanz.org.nz.





