Impact Hub Waikato - Wellbeing Scholarship 2019

Impact Hub Waikato have opened applications for their Wellbeing Scholarship, which will offer one deserving Waikato based consultant the opportunity to become Impact Hub Waikato’s accredited wellbeing consultant. The chosen consultant will be sponsored at 80% of the course cost ($4000 value) for the Huber Social Accreditation Course taking place in Hamilton form the 26-30 of August. The course aims to create opportunities for consultants by accrediting them for the use of Huber Social’s wellbeing measurement system.

In addition to the course fee covered, the chosen consultant will be offered additional opportunities as Impact Hub Waikato’s accredited wellbeing consultant, providing services to IHW’s clients and partners. It’s an excellent opportunity for a Waikato based consultant to get into the wellbeing measurement space early, with a system that has proven results.

“‘If it cannot be measured, it cannot be managed’, is a famous maxim attributed to Peter Drucker. Impact Enterprise seeks to create growth in wellbeing for people and planet, alongside wealth creation. Yet, to be well managed, it must also pass the measurement test, each enterprise or impact project must be able to demonstrate positive impact. Our Australian based partner, Huber Social, has created a robust impact measurement system and they are in New Zealand to conduct a training session for interested consultants (Aug 22 - 26). We are delighted to offer this scholarship for a passionate and visionary individual to become an accredited Huber Social consultant,” says Tony O'Brien, co-founder Impact Hub Waikato".







“Becoming a Huber Social Consultant has opened up job opportunities I didn't know existed. The accreditation have given me the skills and knowledge to make a real different in the world" says one Sydney based consultant about the Huber Social Accreditation Course.

Interested applications should visit Impact Hub Waikato’s website and fill in the online entry form to submit their application! Applications must be received by COB 8th August. Shortlisted applicants will be selected by the 9th of August and notified that same day. Interviews for shortlisted applications will take place on Monday the 14th of August and the successful applicant will be informed via email.

The Huber Social Accreditation Course takes place from the 26/30 August 2019 in Hamilton, New Zealand and the chosen consultant must be available to attend and complete this course.

