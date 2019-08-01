Get ready to shop, New Zealand: TheMarket is here



Online shopping in New Zealand is about to go to the next level with the introduction of TheMarket, an e-commerce marketplace that offers Kiwis a whole lot more choice when shopping online.

Kiwi-owned and operated, TheMarket has launched with 1,500+ brands and 1m+ products, including local brands Karen Walker, WORLD, Father Rabbit, Citta and Barkers, and Australian and international brands PE Nation, Cue, Billabong, Cotton On and The Nile, and many more.

“TheMarket is unlike anything that currently exists in New Zealand,” says CEO Justus Wilde. “It will give New Zealanders access to the world’s best local, international and niche brands, improving range, availability and delivery options in one place.

“Our offering will focus on all things style, living and wellbeing for Kiwis. Key categories include fashion, footwear, kids and baby, toys, health and beauty, home, garden, electronics, sports and outdoor.”

“Launching with 1,500+ brands is just the beginning. Watch for weekly additions as we make 10,000 of the most desirable international, local and niche brands available to Kiwis.”

While marketplaces aren’t new, TheMarket is different in terms of its branded range, content to inspire, guide and entertain shoppers and overall site experience, says Justus Wilde. “We focus on new in-season products from the most desirable brands covering every day and premium options.”

TheMarket provides all prices in New Zealand dollars, buy-now, pay-later options, tracked shipping and free returns. Customers will enjoy local customer service no matter where in the world they buy from via TheMarket.







Customers can choose to get their items delivered or collect from a network of ‘MarketPoint’ locations operated within existing retail stores throughout New Zealand, including rural options operated by FarmSource. If any item purchased on TheMarket isn’t right, a customer can simply return it for free to a MarketPoint location.

Kiwis spent $4.2 billion online last year, and that figure is only going to get bigger, says Justus Wilde. “It’s a significant growth opportunity, especially when you look at New Zealand compared to other countries.

“Our online spend is currently about nine per cent of total retail spending, compared to the UK who are at 18 per cent. Research shows that consumers prefer the convenience and experience of shopping with an online platform that carries a broad selection rather than individual brands and retailers.”

Playpark by Karen Walker is one multi-brand fashion retail store to partner with the site. “We love what technology has allowed us to build with our business and are always looking for ways to embrace any new opportunities being created. TheMarket is a perfect example of this and we’re very much looking forward to working with them and their incredible tech team,” says Karen Walker.

TheMarket is independently operated but backed by the country’s largest general merchandise retailer, The Warehouse Group.





