TUANZ to host symposium looking at future of TV and media

TUANZ, the association for users of digital technology and connectivity, is inviting anyone interested in hearing about the future of TV and media to the 2019 Digital Convergence Symposium on Tuesday 6 August.

TUANZ CEO, Craig Young says that the theme of this year’s event reflects the fast-changing nature of media and how users access content in 2019.

“The biggest talking point at the moment is how viewers will watch this year’s various world cups including Rugby, and how the continued convergence of communications and broadcasting will play out after October this year,” says Young.

Attendees will hear from several industry leaders including Carolyn Luey, Consumer Director at Vodafone, Michael Boggs, CEO of NZME and Kevin Kenrick, CEO of TVNZ. Representatives from Spark and Sky TV will also present their views during the afternoon.

New in 2019, the TUANZ Digital Convergence Symposium aims to help users make sense of the digital future where there is an increasing convergence of digital technologies. This convergence reached a tipping point in 2018 in relation to the use of broadband to deliver content to users from broadcasters and companies alike.

Those interested in attending can view the full programme and register for the event by going to the Events page on the TUANZ website.

