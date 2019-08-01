Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ dollar falls after US Federal Reserve cuts rates

Thursday, 1 August 2019, 11:14 am
Article: BusinessDesk


By Rebecca Howard

Aug. 1 (BusinessDesk) - The New Zealand dollar fell after the US Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points, as expected, for the first time in a decade, upping the ante on the Reserve Bank to cut rates next week.

The Kiwi was trading at 65.62 US cents at 7:45 versus 65.97 US cents at 5pm in Wellington. The trade-weighted index fell to 72.43 points from 72.56.

"In light of the implications of global developments for the economic outlook, as well as muted inflation pressures, the committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate to 2 to 2.25 percent.," the Fed said in a statement. It also said it will "continue to monitor" and will "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion."

The decision was not unanimous, with two members of the committee arguing to leave rates unchanged. Also, the greenback got a lift when the US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell signaled the rate cut isn't necessarily the start of easing cycle during the press conference following the announcement.

"That comment from Powell really hit the kiwi hard," said Kiwibank trader Mike Shirley.

The kiwi is also struggling as the US rate cut will increase pressure on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to cut rates by at least 25 basis points to a record low 1.25 percent at next week's review.

The New Zealand dollar was at 95.92 Australian cents from 95.61, at 53.98 British pence from 54.43, at 59.27 euro cents from 59.11 at 71.46 yen from 71.58 and at 4.5175 Chinese yuan from 4.5378

(BusinessDesk)

ends



© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Gee Whiz: Vodafone To Switch On 5G In December

Vodafone New Zealand, owned by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management as of today, plans to switch on a 5G network in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown in December. More>>

ALSO:

Subway In Inspectorate Spotlight: Franchise Ignored Employment Warnings

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has ordered Healthtop Limited trading as Subway Dargaville, to pay nearly $10,000 in penalties and costs for breaches of the Holidays Act, and failure to comply with a Labour Inspectorate improvement notice. More>>

ALSO:

Building Up: Auckland Consents Hit Record In Year To June

The Auckland region consented a record number of new homes in the 12 months to June 30 but nationwide the number of new consents remains below all-time highs. More>>

ALSO:

Measles: Fifty More Cases Confirmed In Auckland

An inmate at Mt Eden remand prison has been isolated after contracting measles on Saturday. The man and his cellmate are in isolation, and only staff who are immune from the contagious disease are working with them. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 