Smart Home Sets New Standard for Modern Living

1 August 2019

Record numbers attend opening of next generation showhome





Stepping inside the new Blackburn Point showhome built by Jalcon Homes is like stepping into the future. On top of its impeccable craftsmanship and architectural design, the house is the smartest one Jalcon Homes has ever built.

Located at 11 Sunderland Ave, Hobsonville Point, the 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom house features the very latest in-home technology and is kitted out with Samsung Wifi-enabled appliances that can be controlled from a compatible smart phone via the Samsung SmartThings app.

The showhome’s kitchen features a Samsung Family hub Refrigerator which has a large wi-fi enabled touchscreen that lets you manage your groceries, organise family schedules and display treasured photos. Built-in cameras mean you can check the contents of the fridge while you’re at the supermarket wondering if you should pick up milk. The home’s heating, cooling, gas fireplace and underfloor heating can all be controlled from a central keypad in the hallway and the smart tech even extends to the laundry, which is thoughtfully tucked into the back of the two-car garage. Thanks again to the Samsung SmartThings app, you can control your washing machine directly from your smartphone and set the temperature, spin speed and duration of the wash wherever you might be.







Two of the bedrooms have Samsung Frame TVs mounted on the walls which display a variety of stunning artworks when in ‘Art Mode.’ There is also a brilliantly immersive Samsung QLED TV in the upstairs study area.

Jalcon CEO, Bruce McKinon, says the 247-square-metre showhome, has proven extremely popular and the opening weekend in early July saw a record number of house-hunters turn up to check it out.

“We had more than 600 people through on the opening weekend and we were blown away with the response. We’ve smashed all our previous showhome opening records in terms of numbers through. It certainly flies in the face of recent comments about a slow-down in the market,” says Bruce.

Sitting on a 389 m2 plot, the two-storey house with internal garage incorporates sustainable living by using recycled rainwater through the toilets and garden taps. The architecturally designed home boasts Jalcon’s signature master craftsmanship and attention to detail, with herringbone floors and top-quality fittings and benchtops.

Wishlist items such as a butler’s pantry, walk-in wardrobe and full-sized bathtub have been a big hit with the visitors and the home’s stylish and contemporary interior, designed by Julie Cooper of Duo Design, has an industrial feel but is not austere. Darker colours like charcoal, black and grey have been used throughout and perfectly complement the corten steel, brass and copper elements in the bathrooms and kitchen. The result is a warm and inviting contemporary home for the modern household.

The Jalcon showhome at Hobsonville Point is open seven days a week, from 10am-4pm.

https://www.jalcon.co.nz/show-homes/hobsonville-point-showhome/



Click here to download high-res images of the Hobsonville Point showhome, or click this link: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/lhy0878pe5xw6d6/AADGe-2vsheFi3wUQvq0g07na?dl=0

