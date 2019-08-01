Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

HortNZ more say for industry in vocational education

Thursday, 1 August 2019, 1:27 pm
Press Release: Horticulture NZ

Horticulture New Zealand welcomes Government giving industry more say in vocational education

Source: Horticulture New Zealand

--

Horticulture New Zealand welcomes the Government giving industries including horticulture more of a say in vocational education.

‘If industries such as horticulture are to respond to challenges such as climate change and shifts in consumer preference, vocational education must be industry-led, better-coordinated and future-focused,’ says HortNZ Chief Executive, Mike Chapman.

‘We think it is great that the Government ‘is putting industry in charge’ through initiatives like the Workforce Development Councils and Centres of Vocational Excellence because for too long, there has been a huge gap between industry and vocational education’s decision makers and providers.

‘We are pleased that by 2022, employer-delivered on-the-job training will be better integrated with off-the-job training, particularly as in horticulture, training out in the field is critical to understanding and technique.

‘We are also pleased that people choosing primary sector careers will be offered clearer, more flexible pathways. This move will help make our sector more attractive to young people, which will improve diversity, talent and ultimately, retention.’

Mr Chapman says the ‘industry-led, government-enabled’ approach announced today is the only way to ensure both industry and government objectives are effectively met.

‘We congratulate the Government on having a bold vision and listening to horticulture. We look forward to working with government agencies to ensure the reform’s success.’

ENDS




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Horticulture NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Gee Whiz: Vodafone To Switch On 5G In December

Vodafone New Zealand, owned by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management as of today, plans to switch on a 5G network in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown in December. More>>

ALSO:

Subway In Inspectorate Spotlight: Franchise Ignored Employment Warnings

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has ordered Healthtop Limited trading as Subway Dargaville, to pay nearly $10,000 in penalties and costs for breaches of the Holidays Act, and failure to comply with a Labour Inspectorate improvement notice. More>>

ALSO:

Building Up: Auckland Consents Hit Record In Year To June

The Auckland region consented a record number of new homes in the 12 months to June 30 but nationwide the number of new consents remains below all-time highs. More>>

ALSO:

Measles: Fifty More Cases Confirmed In Auckland

An inmate at Mt Eden remand prison has been isolated after contracting measles on Saturday. The man and his cellmate are in isolation, and only staff who are immune from the contagious disease are working with them. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 