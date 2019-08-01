HortNZ more say for industry in vocational education

Horticulture New Zealand welcomes the Government giving industries including horticulture more of a say in vocational education.

‘If industries such as horticulture are to respond to challenges such as climate change and shifts in consumer preference, vocational education must be industry-led, better-coordinated and future-focused,’ says HortNZ Chief Executive, Mike Chapman.

‘We think it is great that the Government ‘is putting industry in charge’ through initiatives like the Workforce Development Councils and Centres of Vocational Excellence because for too long, there has been a huge gap between industry and vocational education’s decision makers and providers.

‘We are pleased that by 2022, employer-delivered on-the-job training will be better integrated with off-the-job training, particularly as in horticulture, training out in the field is critical to understanding and technique.

‘We are also pleased that people choosing primary sector careers will be offered clearer, more flexible pathways. This move will help make our sector more attractive to young people, which will improve diversity, talent and ultimately, retention.’

Mr Chapman says the ‘industry-led, government-enabled’ approach announced today is the only way to ensure both industry and government objectives are effectively met.

‘We congratulate the Government on having a bold vision and listening to horticulture. We look forward to working with government agencies to ensure the reform’s success.’

