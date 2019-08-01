Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vodafone to switch on 5G in December

Thursday, 1 August 2019, 2:04 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

Vodafone to switch on 5G in December

By Rebecca Howard

Aug. 1 (BusinessDesk) - Vodafone New Zealand, owned by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management as of today, plans to switch on a 5G network in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown in December.

“5G is so much more than the successor to 4G. It’s our most powerful tool yet, representing a transformational shift that will drive a digital revolution and make New Zealanders’ lives and businesses better, smarter and more productive," said Vodafone NZ chief executive Jason Paris.

At full capability, 5G will enable more than 10 times faster speeds on 5G smartphones than typical 4G today, Vodafone NZ said.

The company's first four partners will be the Police, BNZ, Auckland’s Rescue Helicopter and Waste Management, he said. "They have agreed to work with us and our partners Nokia, Microsoft, and IBM, to begin to scope their 5G future.”

It will also be communicating with its mobile customers about how to access 5G enabled plans for no additional charge but "in the future we plan to charge a premium for 5G."

According to Paris, to be eligible for 5G customers will need a 5G capable device, a 5G enabled plan and be in a 5G connected area.

"The experience of Vodafone in launching 5G in other countries has shown that consumer applications such as gaming, wearables, and smart home technologies definitely benefit from 5G’s higher-speed and lower latency. However, it is innovative businesses and public organisations who are the real early adopters," he added.

The announcement demonstrates Infratil and Brookfield’s commitment to invest in New Zealand’s future, and is the first of many initiatives, Paris said. Infratil and Brookfield bought Vodafone NZ for $3.4 billion. The sale settled yesterday after all regulatory approvals were obtained.

(BusinessDesk)




© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Gee Whiz: Vodafone To Switch On 5G In December

Vodafone New Zealand, owned by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management as of today, plans to switch on a 5G network in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown in December. More>>

ALSO:

Subway In Inspectorate Spotlight: Franchise Ignored Employment Warnings

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has ordered Healthtop Limited trading as Subway Dargaville, to pay nearly $10,000 in penalties and costs for breaches of the Holidays Act, and failure to comply with a Labour Inspectorate improvement notice. More>>

ALSO:

Building Up: Auckland Consents Hit Record In Year To June

The Auckland region consented a record number of new homes in the 12 months to June 30 but nationwide the number of new consents remains below all-time highs. More>>

ALSO:

Measles: Fifty More Cases Confirmed In Auckland

An inmate at Mt Eden remand prison has been isolated after contracting measles on Saturday. The man and his cellmate are in isolation, and only staff who are immune from the contagious disease are working with them. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 