Life Unlimited Charitable Trust chief executive to retire



Life Unlimited Charitable Trust chief executive Mark Brown will shortly retire from the Hamilton-based health and disability provider after nine years in the role.

Chair John Dobson said recruitment to the position would begin immediately and acknowledged the significant impact Mark had made to Life Unlimited and to the disability sector.

“He has provided real leadership and forward thinking during some challenging situations for both us and the sector in general,” said Mr Dobson.

“His broad experience in health and social services over many years is well known and I know his management and governance skills will be highly sought after by similar organisations.”

Mark Brown finishes with Life Unlimited on 31 October and will pursue other interests in what he sees as the start of his “active retirement”.

“He has personal projects he needs to devote time and energy to and we wish him well with that,” said Mr Dobson.

Mark has been involved for more than 20 years in leadership roles in the health and disability sector including senior roles with the Ministry of Health as funder of services, as well as with several provider organisations in social services and supporting people with disabilities. He has been particularly involved in the development of significant new services, and his commitment and vision is for Life Unlimited to continually evolve and grow in ways that best support people to be more independent, and have greater choice and control over their lives.



Mark Brown - summary

2010-2019 Chief Executive Life Unlimited Charitable Trust

2007-2010 Mark Brown Consulting

2003-2007 Healthcare of New Zealand Ltd

1999-2003 Ministry of Health



