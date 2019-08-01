Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Life Unlimited Charitable Trust chief executive to retire

Thursday, 1 August 2019, 3:10 pm
Press Release: Life Unlimited


Life Unlimited Charitable Trust chief executive Mark Brown will shortly retire from the Hamilton-based health and disability provider after nine years in the role.

Chair John Dobson said recruitment to the position would begin immediately and acknowledged the significant impact Mark had made to Life Unlimited and to the disability sector.

“He has provided real leadership and forward thinking during some challenging situations for both us and the sector in general,” said Mr Dobson.

“His broad experience in health and social services over many years is well known and I know his management and governance skills will be highly sought after by similar organisations.”

Mark Brown finishes with Life Unlimited on 31 October and will pursue other interests in what he sees as the start of his “active retirement”.

“He has personal projects he needs to devote time and energy to and we wish him well with that,” said Mr Dobson.

Mark has been involved for more than 20 years in leadership roles in the health and disability sector including senior roles with the Ministry of Health as funder of services, as well as with several provider organisations in social services and supporting people with disabilities. He has been particularly involved in the development of significant new services, and his commitment and vision is for Life Unlimited to continually evolve and grow in ways that best support people to be more independent, and have greater choice and control over their lives.

Mark Brown - summary

2010-2019 Chief Executive Life Unlimited Charitable Trust
2007-2010 Mark Brown Consulting
2003-2007 Healthcare of New Zealand Ltd
1999-2003 Ministry of Health

ends



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Life Unlimited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Gee Whiz: Vodafone To Switch On 5G In December

Vodafone New Zealand, owned by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management as of today, plans to switch on a 5G network in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown in December. More>>

ALSO:

Subway In Inspectorate Spotlight: Franchise Ignored Employment Warnings

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has ordered Healthtop Limited trading as Subway Dargaville, to pay nearly $10,000 in penalties and costs for breaches of the Holidays Act, and failure to comply with a Labour Inspectorate improvement notice. More>>

ALSO:

Building Up: Auckland Consents Hit Record In Year To June

The Auckland region consented a record number of new homes in the 12 months to June 30 but nationwide the number of new consents remains below all-time highs. More>>

ALSO:

Measles: Fifty More Cases Confirmed In Auckland

An inmate at Mt Eden remand prison has been isolated after contracting measles on Saturday. The man and his cellmate are in isolation, and only staff who are immune from the contagious disease are working with them. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 