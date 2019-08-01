New AMINZ Executive Director appointed



WELLINGTON — The Arbitrators’ and Mediators’ Institute of New Zealand (AMINZ) has appointed Sue Wells as its new Executive Director.

“We are thrilled to appoint Sue to the role, and look forward to working with her to build on the doubling of membership we have experienced over the past decade,” AMINZ President Royden Hindle said.

AMINZ is the country’s peak agency for professionals involved in dispute resolution.

The University of Canterbury-educated Ms Wells served five terms as a Christchurch City Councillor.

The former broadcaster is also known for her award-winning work as an RMA independent commissioner, as well as having held a variety of positions in the not-for-profit sector. She continues to serve as a board member of ScoutsNZ.

“Ms Wells is a popular leader with a track record in managing change,” said Mr Hindle.

“Her experience in helping run complex organisations is already well known in Christchurch, and we look forward to benefitting from it in our national organisation.”









