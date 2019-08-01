Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

First to see the sun on International Beer day

Thursday, 1 August 2019, 4:00 pm
Press Release: Brewers Association

The first Friday of every August marks international beer day. Being the first country to see the sun, New Zealand is well placed to celebrate on of our country’s preferred beverages. This Friday August 2nd marks the 11th annual international day of the humble beer. Originally started in Santa Cruz, California, International Beer Day in a celebration of all thing’s beer. From those who grow the ingredients and those who brew it, to those who serve and drink it.

Dylan Firth, Executive Director of The Brewers Association of New Zealand, says. “While many New Zealanders won’t celebrate international beer day directly. They have for a long time supported an industry that contributes significantly to our economy and social environment”

“From the grain to the glass, the New Zealand brewing industry was worth $2.3 billion last year. Within this value chain, $640 million is in value added GDP. Furthermore, around 22,000 people are employed directly and indirectly in the sector.”

“Not only that Beer a significant contributor to the government balance sheet. with $321 million in excise tax as well as collecting $271 million in GST last year.”

“Beer has been a long-time part of New Zealand culture. From the first beers brewed in the 1770s on James Cook’s first voyage to New Zealand, to the vast array of brews available to New Zealanders today. Beer has been a part of many an occasion.”

“What’s really positive to see in our industry is the growth of variety, we’ve moved into a more developed and discerning beer drinking public, away from the ‘drink up’ culture of yesteryear. People are now drinking far less than we used to in the 70s and 80s but moving to a higher value over volume product mix. This is underpinned by the growth of the craft beer culture here and overseas” Says Firth.



“Not only are we seeing the varieties expand our horizons, New Zealand is lucky as a beer nation through the production of quality raw ingredients. The New Zealand Hop Cooperatives’ production volume for 2018 totalled 721,959 kilograms including 17,456 kilograms as certified organics. With such quality comes high demand. NZ Hops export approximately 85% to international markets”

So, this Friday after work take a moment to think of all those New Zealanders working to bring a quality beer to your hand. Through our dedicated hop and barley growers, the brewers large and small and your local retailer or hospitality venue. Your beer will travel a long way before filling your bottle or glass.

