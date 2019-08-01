All Three Generate Kiwisaver Funds on the Podium

1st August 2019

ALL Three Generate Kiwisaver Funds on the Podium for Third Straight Quarter

Award winning NZ owned Generate KiwiSaver has all three funds ranked either first, second or third, for one year and five year performance, for the third straight quarter.

In the latest Morningstar KiwiSaver Survey to 30 June 2019, the Generate Growth Fund was the only KiwiSaver multi-sector growth fund to return double digits for the year, with a 10.2% return after fees , ranking in 1st place . It also ranked 3rd in this category over five years , with a return of 11.2% p.a. after fees. The Generate Conservative Fund also ranked 1st for the year and 3rd for the past five years in the multi-sector moderate category . Whilst the Generate Focused Growth Fund ranked 3rd for the year and 2nd over five years in the multi-sector aggressive category . “To have all of our funds getting on the podium performance-wise for our key short and long term metrics over three consecutive quarters is rare and a great result for our members” said Generate’s Lead Portfolio Manager Sam Goldwater.

Generate’s CEO Henry Tongue said “The Generate Growth Fund has outperformed the average multi-sector growth fund by 1.6% p.a. over the last five years. That might not sound like much but if we can maintain a similar buffer over a KiwiSaver lifetime of ~30 years this could add up to tens of thousands of dollars more in our members’ individual accounts.”

The fees in Generate’s two growth funds have come down significantly over the year to March. The Growth Fund was down by 9% from the prior year to a 1.5% p.a. fee and the Focused Growth also reduced by 12% from the prior year to 1.64% p.a. (this excludes the $3 per member per month membership fee). Generate has managed to achieve these fee reductions through benefits of scale and has passed those directly onto members. From a standing start six years ago Generate has grown to be the 10th largest KiwiSaver provider by number of members, with over 70,000 Kiwis having almost $1.5bn invested with Generate .







Generate has not been satisfied with providing market leading performance and lowering fees, they have also done this while investing responsibly and have worked tirelessly to provide great service. Generate is now a signatory to the United Nation Principles for Responsible Investment.

Further, all three Generate Funds currently rank second or third for the number of services provided on Sorted.org.nz’s Fund Finder and have also been awarded a Gold KiwiSaver rating by SuperRatings for the last 4 years in a row.

Henry Tongue said “We are delighted to be able to provide these results for members and want to thank them again for putting their trust in Generate. We will continue to work tirelessly to deliver the best possible KiwiSaver experience.”

