New Zealand Health Group Acquires Umbrella Health

New Zealand Health Group is New Zealand’s largest community health providers who deliver a wide range of Health and Community services.

“We believe that our group has a significant role to play in building a better New Zealand through health and wellbeing. At the heart of this vision is enabling every individual to achieve a great sense of wellbeing and level of happiness, at home and in the workplace, that make them self-actualise into the best version of themselves,” says Josephine Gagan, NZHG Chief Executive.

Umbrella Health and Resilience Ltd is New Zealand’s most prominent specialist clinical psychology organisation who have supported some of the country’s leading organisations to thrive and lift productivity through improved employee resilience and wellbeing. They provide wellbeing assessments, workshops, coaching and consulting, and psychological services.

“Aligning Umbrella with our operations is a logical next step to increasing our footprint and positive impact on the wellbeing of all New Zealanders,” says Josephine.

Founder and CEO of Umbrella, Gaynor Parkin, adds “At Umbrella we strive to make a positive difference in the workplace. Robust evidence from academic and business case studies links employee resilience and wellbeing with improved employee engagement, creativity and innovation, talent retention and organisational productivity. We are thrilled to continue our journey with Josephine and the team at NZHG”.

Together, New Zealand Health Group and Umbrella are well poised to deliver stronger services and better outcomes in workplace communities across the whole of New Zealand.











© Scoop Media

