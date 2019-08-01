Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi motorists set to benefit from expanded loyalty program

Thursday, 1 August 2019, 4:49 pm
Press Release: Z Energy


From today, Motorists across New Zealand can pump cheaper fuel through Z’s expanded Pumped loyalty programme.

Pumped is now available at both Z and Caltex, giving Kiwi motorists access to more than 300 conveniently-located service stations where they can access everyday fuel discounts. This makes Pumped one of the largest fuel loyalty programmes in terms of redemption location in New Zealand.

With no cost to join and no minimum spend, motorists can access Pumped simply by using their Caltex or Z app, or by scanning their Fly Buys or Air New Zealand Airpoints card for additional rewards.

Z GM Marketing, Jane Anthony, says Pumped provides the best of both worlds for our customers with everyday fuel discounts and the ability to earn Air New Zealand Airpoints Dollars or Fly Buys points with a quick scan of their cards or app.

“Motorists will also have the choice in most instances to take the immediate savings or ‘stack’ when spending $40 or more to save it for a future fill. It's their savings and their choice."

“This is an exciting moment for our customers and one we believe provides motorists greater choice and rewards than ever before. We’re Pumped,” says Jane.

To find our more about Pumped, head to the Pumped pages on the Z website here or Caltex website here.




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Z Energy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Gee Whiz: Vodafone To Switch On 5G In December

Vodafone New Zealand, owned by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management as of today, plans to switch on a 5G network in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown in December. More>>

ALSO:

Subway In Inspectorate Spotlight: Franchise Ignored Employment Warnings

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has ordered Healthtop Limited trading as Subway Dargaville, to pay nearly $10,000 in penalties and costs for breaches of the Holidays Act, and failure to comply with a Labour Inspectorate improvement notice. More>>

ALSO:

Building Up: Auckland Consents Hit Record In Year To June

The Auckland region consented a record number of new homes in the 12 months to June 30 but nationwide the number of new consents remains below all-time highs. More>>

ALSO:

Measles: Fifty More Cases Confirmed In Auckland

An inmate at Mt Eden remand prison has been isolated after contracting measles on Saturday. The man and his cellmate are in isolation, and only staff who are immune from the contagious disease are working with them. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 