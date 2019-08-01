Kiwi motorists set to benefit from expanded loyalty program



From today, Motorists across New Zealand can pump cheaper fuel through Z’s expanded Pumped loyalty programme.

Pumped is now available at both Z and Caltex, giving Kiwi motorists access to more than 300 conveniently-located service stations where they can access everyday fuel discounts. This makes Pumped one of the largest fuel loyalty programmes in terms of redemption location in New Zealand.

With no cost to join and no minimum spend, motorists can access Pumped simply by using their Caltex or Z app, or by scanning their Fly Buys or Air New Zealand Airpoints card for additional rewards.

Z GM Marketing, Jane Anthony, says Pumped provides the best of both worlds for our customers with everyday fuel discounts and the ability to earn Air New Zealand Airpoints Dollars or Fly Buys points with a quick scan of their cards or app.

“Motorists will also have the choice in most instances to take the immediate savings or ‘stack’ when spending $40 or more to save it for a future fill. It's their savings and their choice."

“This is an exciting moment for our customers and one we believe provides motorists greater choice and rewards than ever before. We’re Pumped,” says Jane.

