Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Augusta aims for $3 bln under management by 2022

Thursday, 1 August 2019, 5:28 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

By Jenny Ruth

Aug. 1 (BusinessDesk) - Augusta Capital wants to increase assets under management to $3 billion by its 2022 financial year, the property and investment manager told its annual shareholders’ meeting.

Augusta had $2 billion in assets under management at March 31, including contracted purchases.

Slides filed with NZX show the company wants to create larger funds in New Zealand and to continue to launch single-asset funds, to grow the listed Asset Plus, formerly NPT, and its industrial fund as well as launching a new tourism fund.

Across its various funds, Augusta managed 74 properties at balance date, including 60 single-asset funds.

The company says it will continue to invest in people and systems to match its growth strategy.

Augusta is also looking at potential residential land development for its second “Value Add Fund.”

Last week, the company said it was conducting due diligence on 40 hectares of land near Warkworth to assess whether the acquisition of the land for a yet-to-be-established fund would be feasible.

It stressed it had made no decision to proceed with the new fund and hadn’t entered into any contracts.

Augusta told the AGM it will continue to seek further acquisition opportunities for existing funds as well as the establishment of new schemes.

In May, the property company reported net profit for the year ended March rose to $6.9 million from $1.04 million the previous year. Net funds management income rose more than 40 percent to $17.3 million.

Augusta shares are steady at $1.48, well above their 98 cents net asset backing at March 31 and up more than 30 percent from a year ago.




© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Gee Whiz: Vodafone To Switch On 5G In December

Vodafone New Zealand, owned by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management as of today, plans to switch on a 5G network in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown in December. More>>

ALSO:

Subway In Inspectorate Spotlight: Franchise Ignored Employment Warnings

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has ordered Healthtop Limited trading as Subway Dargaville, to pay nearly $10,000 in penalties and costs for breaches of the Holidays Act, and failure to comply with a Labour Inspectorate improvement notice. More>>

ALSO:

Building Up: Auckland Consents Hit Record In Year To June

The Auckland region consented a record number of new homes in the 12 months to June 30 but nationwide the number of new consents remains below all-time highs. More>>

ALSO:

Measles: Fifty More Cases Confirmed In Auckland

An inmate at Mt Eden remand prison has been isolated after contracting measles on Saturday. The man and his cellmate are in isolation, and only staff who are immune from the contagious disease are working with them. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 