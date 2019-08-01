Augusta aims for $3 bln under management by 2022

By Jenny Ruth

Aug. 1 (BusinessDesk) - Augusta Capital wants to increase assets under management to $3 billion by its 2022 financial year, the property and investment manager told its annual shareholders’ meeting.

Augusta had $2 billion in assets under management at March 31, including contracted purchases.

Slides filed with NZX show the company wants to create larger funds in New Zealand and to continue to launch single-asset funds, to grow the listed Asset Plus, formerly NPT, and its industrial fund as well as launching a new tourism fund.

Across its various funds, Augusta managed 74 properties at balance date, including 60 single-asset funds.

The company says it will continue to invest in people and systems to match its growth strategy.

Augusta is also looking at potential residential land development for its second “Value Add Fund.”

Last week, the company said it was conducting due diligence on 40 hectares of land near Warkworth to assess whether the acquisition of the land for a yet-to-be-established fund would be feasible.

It stressed it had made no decision to proceed with the new fund and hadn’t entered into any contracts.

Augusta told the AGM it will continue to seek further acquisition opportunities for existing funds as well as the establishment of new schemes.

In May, the property company reported net profit for the year ended March rose to $6.9 million from $1.04 million the previous year. Net funds management income rose more than 40 percent to $17.3 million.

Augusta shares are steady at $1.48, well above their 98 cents net asset backing at March 31 and up more than 30 percent from a year ago.











