Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Have your say on farm animal identification and tracking

Friday, 2 August 2019, 9:16 am
Press Release: Primary Production Committee

2 August 2019


Submissions are now open on the National Animal Identification and Tracing Amendment Bill (No 2).

The bill aims to improve the identification and tracking of farm animals. The bill seeks to amend the legislation behind the National Animal Identification and Tracing (NAIT) system. This system helps minimise biosecurity and human health risks, such as the Mycoplasma Bovis disease currently affecting cattle in New Zealand.

Proposed changes to the bill include:
• Animal tags can only be used in the location where they are issued.
• Fewer exemptions to tagging to be allowed, mainly being granted for safety reasons.
• Making it an offence to transport farm animals unless they are wearing tags.
• The location history of an animal must being made available to buyers.
• The Crown owning the data held on the NAIT system and providing it to agencies that need it.
Tell the Primary Production Committee what you think.
Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 28 August 2019.
For more details about the bill:
Read the full content of the bill
Get more details about the bill/petition
What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?
Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

ENDS



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Primary Production Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Gee Whiz: Vodafone To Switch On 5G In December

Vodafone New Zealand, owned by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management as of today, plans to switch on a 5G network in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown in December. More>>

ALSO:

Subway In Inspectorate Spotlight: Franchise Ignored Employment Warnings

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has ordered Healthtop Limited trading as Subway Dargaville, to pay nearly $10,000 in penalties and costs for breaches of the Holidays Act, and failure to comply with a Labour Inspectorate improvement notice. More>>

ALSO:

Building Up: Auckland Consents Hit Record In Year To June

The Auckland region consented a record number of new homes in the 12 months to June 30 but nationwide the number of new consents remains below all-time highs. More>>

ALSO:

Measles: Fifty More Cases Confirmed In Auckland

An inmate at Mt Eden remand prison has been isolated after contracting measles on Saturday. The man and his cellmate are in isolation, and only staff who are immune from the contagious disease are working with them. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 