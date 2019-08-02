Have your say on farm animal identification and tracking

2 August 2019



Submissions are now open on the National Animal Identification and Tracing Amendment Bill (No 2).

The bill aims to improve the identification and tracking of farm animals. The bill seeks to amend the legislation behind the National Animal Identification and Tracing (NAIT) system. This system helps minimise biosecurity and human health risks, such as the Mycoplasma Bovis disease currently affecting cattle in New Zealand.

Proposed changes to the bill include:

• Animal tags can only be used in the location where they are issued.

• Fewer exemptions to tagging to be allowed, mainly being granted for safety reasons.

• Making it an offence to transport farm animals unless they are wearing tags.

• The location history of an animal must being made available to buyers.

• The Crown owning the data held on the NAIT system and providing it to agencies that need it.

Tell the Primary Production Committee what you think.

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 28 August 2019.

