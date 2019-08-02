Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

More than 600 at knock out Horticulture Conference 2019

Friday, 2 August 2019, 11:21 am
Press Release: Horticulture NZ


More than 600 fruit and vegetable growers and horticulture industry companies attended the Our Food Future Horticulture Conference 2019 at Mystery Creek this week.

‘We’re extremely happy with how our conference has gone,’ says HortNZ Chief Executive, Mike Chapman.

‘Hundreds of growers have come together and heard what the solutions are likely to be to challenges such as changing consumer attitudes and different growing conditions due to climate change.

‘Speakers have ranged from overseas experts like Professor of Food Marketing at the Imperial College London, David Hughes to young thought-leaders like Gen Z, GirlBoss Founder, Alexia Hilbertidou.

‘Growers have also had the opportunity to get up close to the latest machinery and technology, with more than 27 displays of what is available now and what will be available in the future.

‘Then there’s been the fruit and vegetable chandeliers. They’ve certainly been a talking point and it has been fantastic to showcase New Zealand’s wonderful produce in this way.’

Seasonal Staff founder, Sharon George says the conference has been awesome.
‘We’ve made great connections and have been able to talk growers through what we can offer them in terms of access to seasonal workers.’

Zealandia Commercial Crop Manager, Jean-Claude Wex says he found the conference speakers stimulating.

‘I liked hearing that as an industry, we just need to get on with "future foods" and stop talking about them.’

ENDS



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Horticulture NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Gee Whiz: Vodafone To Switch On 5G In December

Vodafone New Zealand, owned by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management as of today, plans to switch on a 5G network in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown in December. More>>

ALSO:

Subway In Inspectorate Spotlight: Franchise Ignored Employment Warnings

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has ordered Healthtop Limited trading as Subway Dargaville, to pay nearly $10,000 in penalties and costs for breaches of the Holidays Act, and failure to comply with a Labour Inspectorate improvement notice. More>>

ALSO:

Building Up: Auckland Consents Hit Record In Year To June

The Auckland region consented a record number of new homes in the 12 months to June 30 but nationwide the number of new consents remains below all-time highs. More>>

ALSO:

Measles: Fifty More Cases Confirmed In Auckland

An inmate at Mt Eden remand prison has been isolated after contracting measles on Saturday. The man and his cellmate are in isolation, and only staff who are immune from the contagious disease are working with them. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 