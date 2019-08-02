More than 600 at knock out Horticulture Conference 2019



More than 600 fruit and vegetable growers and horticulture industry companies attended the Our Food Future Horticulture Conference 2019 at Mystery Creek this week.

‘We’re extremely happy with how our conference has gone,’ says HortNZ Chief Executive, Mike Chapman.

‘Hundreds of growers have come together and heard what the solutions are likely to be to challenges such as changing consumer attitudes and different growing conditions due to climate change.

‘Speakers have ranged from overseas experts like Professor of Food Marketing at the Imperial College London, David Hughes to young thought-leaders like Gen Z, GirlBoss Founder, Alexia Hilbertidou.

‘Growers have also had the opportunity to get up close to the latest machinery and technology, with more than 27 displays of what is available now and what will be available in the future.

‘Then there’s been the fruit and vegetable chandeliers. They’ve certainly been a talking point and it has been fantastic to showcase New Zealand’s wonderful produce in this way.’

Seasonal Staff founder, Sharon George says the conference has been awesome.

‘We’ve made great connections and have been able to talk growers through what we can offer them in terms of access to seasonal workers.’

Zealandia Commercial Crop Manager, Jean-Claude Wex says he found the conference speakers stimulating.

‘I liked hearing that as an industry, we just need to get on with "future foods" and stop talking about them.’

