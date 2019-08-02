The Spirit of Hospitality is alive

Pohara Beach TOP 10 Holiday Park in Golden Bay has been named New Zealand’s most hospitable holiday park.

Announced last night at the Holiday Parks Conference in Wellington, the park has taken home the 2019 Spirit of Hospitality Award, the sector’s premier award sponsored by AA Traveller.

The judges commended the winning park for its commitment to fast, effective problem solving and a demonstrable willingness to go the extra mile for its guests.

One example provided to the judges was of a guest who was disappointed to find she had arrived outside of the region’s famed whitebait season. A staff member who overheard the situation went home after work, retrieved her own frozen whitebait and gifted it to the guest, along with a family recipe.

“The friendly, relaxed and happy environment we have at Pohara Beach TOP 10 is simply down to the team that works here,” says owner-operator Del Clarke. “They all do a great job of looking after our guests.”

The park fought off competition from four other finalists:

• All Seasons Holiday Park, Rotorua

• Belt Road Seaside Holiday Park, New Plymouth

• Ohakune TOP 10 Holiday Park, Ohakune

• Whangateau Holiday Park, Rodney

HPNZ Chief Executive Fergus Brown says the Spirit of Hospitality Award sets the standard for hospitality in the industry.







“We’ve seen fierce competition in recent years, with an increase in holiday parks keen to demonstrate their ongoing excellence in customer service,” says Mr Brown. “Pohara Beach should be extremely proud to take home this year’s award.”

Mr Brown says that manaakitanga – the principle of hospitality, respect and care – is an essential part of delivering an authentic Kiwi holiday park experience, which Pohara Beach proprietors Del and Brent Clarke have consistently exemplified.

Another highlight of the evening was the award for Outstanding Service to the Holiday Park Industry, which went to Carol and Barry Kirkland of Taupo DeBretts Spa Resort for their ongoing dedication to the holiday park sector.

The pair were recognised for their willingness to share ideas with other operators, their work with Taupo District Council to develop freedom camping bylaws and their leadership in adopting new technology.

A full list of the 2019 Holiday Park Award winners follows:

President’s Awards

Dan Fraser – Board Service 2016-2019

Richard Gunson – Board Member 2007-2019 & President 2009-2014

Honorary Members – Roger & Julie Kett, Picton TOP 10 Holiday Park; and Nigel Coventry, Inside Tourism

Life Members – Erna and Tonnie Spijkerbosch, Queenstown Holiday Park and Motels Creeksyde

Predator Free NZ Park Award

Winner – Russell-Orongo Bay Holiday Park

Highly Commended – Kaiteriteri Recreation Reserve

PGG Wrightsons Park Grounds Award

Winner – Hahei Holiday Resort

Outstanding Service to the Holiday Park Industry

Winner - Carol and Barry Kirkland, Taupo DeBretts Spa Resort

TIA Sustainability Innovation Award

Winner - Camp Glenorchy

Highly Commended – Ohope TOP 10 Holiday Park and Cosy Corner Holiday Park

Resco Best Upgrade under $100,000

Winner – Wanaka Kiwi Holiday Park

Resco Best New Build over $100,000

Winners – Ohope TOP 10 Holiday Park and Rotorua TOP 10 Holiday Park

Highly Commended – Pacific Park Christian Holiday Camp and Raetihi Holiday Park

Holiday Parks Emerging Star Award

Winner – Einnee Facey, Russell TOP 10 Holiday Park

ServiceIQ Holiday Park Visitor Experience Award

Winner – Tekapo Motels & Holiday Park

