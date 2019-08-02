Waitomo heading to Taranaki

Hamilton-based fuel supplier Waitomo will open its first New Plymouth Fuel Stop in Otaka next week.

Located at 73-79 Breakwater Road, the unmanned 24-hour Otaka Fuel Stop will be officially opened on Tuesday 6 August at 12pm.

Local customers will benefit from Waitomo’s everyday low price for Unleaded 91, Premium 95 and Diesel. GoClear, a diesel exhaust fluid, is also available to diesel vehicle users.

As with all new Waitomo Fuel Stops, the pumps on site are fitted with vapour recover technology, a state-of-the-art system that sucks petrol vapour that would otherwise escape into the atmosphere back into the pump.

With the company’s national expansion moving south, extending Waitomo’s presence in Taranaki was an obvious next step, Managing Director Jimmy Ormsby said.

“With our two existing Diesel Stops at Bell Block and Waitara and the new Otaka Fuel Stop, we’ll be able to offer our everyday low Waitomo price to more Taranaki businesses and families.

“That means more money in Kiwis back pockets and more money being pumped back into the local community too. That’s the way we like it.”

To celebrate the opening, kaumatua from Ngāti Te Whiti, who we have been working closely with during construction, will bless the site at 11.15am, followed by the opening at 12pm. New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom will also be attending.

Guests will be welcome on site with free coffee.

Established in Te Kuiti more than 70 years ago by Desmond Ormsby, the family-owned and operated company now has more than 65 fuel stops stretching from Paihia in the north and as far south as Wellington.







