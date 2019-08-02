Fairtrade New Zealand Launches Fairtrade Fortnight 2019

August 2, 2019: Fairtrade New Zealand has today announced the launch of its 2019 Fairtrade Fortnight initiative (August 2–15), driving awareness to support, protect and empower farmers and workers in developing countries around the world.

The initiative, now in its 14th year, helps Kiwis be alert to what they purchase, as well as serving as a reminder of their power as a consumer – to help shape and create a better life for international workers in trade.

Through innovative and ethical retail partnerships, including those with Countdown, Office Max, John Burtons and Huckleberry, the not-for-profit organisation will be launching events around the country during Fairtrade Fortnight to drive national awareness of global working conditions.

“We want people to become familiar with the Fairtrade Mark which symbolises a farmer working in the field. What people may not know is that this logo stretches far beyond the farmer – it represents their community and family living – and relies on consumers’ support. We want people to remember that when drinking their morning coffee or enjoying a chocolate treat, they can make a decision for good,” said Fairtrade Australia and New Zealand CEO, Molly Harriss Olson.

Furthermore, producer and Fairtrade farmer from Papua New Guinea, Mitchell Ricky, will tour Australia and New Zealand attending a range of speaking events attesting firsthand to the importance of Fairtrade.







His tour and discussion will advocate for decent working conditions, fair prices for farmers, sustainable practices, environmental protection and the empowerment of farmers and workers alike. Along his tour Mitchell will also share stories from his journey in the coffee trade and Fairtrade Fortnight’s impact in empowering farmers and communities as a result of small consumer changes.

People wishing to get involved in Fairtrade Fortnight can visit Fairtrade.org.nz/fairtradefortnight. Those wishing to show their support can also join in the conversation viaInstagram, Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.



