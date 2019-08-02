Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Comvita posts worse-than-expected $7.6m operating loss

Friday, 2 August 2019, 1:54 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

Comvita posts worse-than-expected $7.6m operating loss

By Gavin Evans

Aug. 2 (BusinessDesk) - Comvita says it posted a full-year $7.6 million after-tax operating loss after sales in China were weaker than expected.

In May, the honey marketer had forecast a full-year loss of $6 million due to its third poor harvest in a row. The weaker result was mostly due to a sales shortfall in June because of new requirements placed on daigou sales channels into China and disruptions from riots in Hong Kong, the company said today.

Comvita shares fell 0.7 percent to $3.03, taking their loss this year to 36 percent.

The company embarked on a strategic review in June and is seeking a replacement for chief executive Scott Coulter, who is due to depart in September.

Today’s figures are not audited and compare with the $9.3 million after-tax operating profit the firm reported for the June 30, 2018 year.

Comvita said it traded profitably during the June quarter and delivered positive operating cash flow for the full year. It didn’t provide details.

It said operating profit after tax at the brands business was $2.8 million in the June quarter. The China distribution joint-venture it took control of in April is also trading profitably, it said.

Comvita said its net debt at the end of June was down to $89 million, from $103 million at Dec. 31 and $91.8 million a year earlier.

Inventory, excluding China, stood at $110 million. A comprehensive internal review showed no material issues with inventory valuation, the company noted.

(BusinessDesk)



© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Gee Whiz: Vodafone To Switch On 5G In December

Vodafone New Zealand, owned by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management as of today, plans to switch on a 5G network in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown in December. More>>

ALSO:

Subway In Inspectorate Spotlight: Franchise Ignored Employment Warnings

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has ordered Healthtop Limited trading as Subway Dargaville, to pay nearly $10,000 in penalties and costs for breaches of the Holidays Act, and failure to comply with a Labour Inspectorate improvement notice. More>>

ALSO:

Building Up: Auckland Consents Hit Record In Year To June

The Auckland region consented a record number of new homes in the 12 months to June 30 but nationwide the number of new consents remains below all-time highs. More>>

ALSO:

Measles: Fifty More Cases Confirmed In Auckland

An inmate at Mt Eden remand prison has been isolated after contracting measles on Saturday. The man and his cellmate are in isolation, and only staff who are immune from the contagious disease are working with them. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 