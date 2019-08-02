Welcome to our new CEO Elise Adams

NZSTA is delighted to announce the appointment of Mrs Elise Adams as Chief Executive of the New Zealand School Trustees Association (NZSTA). Lorraine Kerr, President of NZSTA, said "I am very pleased to appoint Mrs Adams to this critical role for New Zealand education as an influential leader of effective school governance."

Mrs Adams is an experienced professional with a demonstrated history of working in public, private and not-for-profit sectors. Mrs Adams has joined NZSTA from the New Zealand Veterinary Association as the Acting Chief Executive Officer. She also has wide experience as a School Trustee, with her most recent role as Chair of Hutt Intermediate School for 8 years. Mrs Adams previously held education sector roles in professional learning with Victoria University and the Ministry of Education as well as operational management with Huia Publishers contributing to educational resource development.

The NZSTA board and staff welcomed our new CEO Elise Adams with a pōwhiri at Te Wharewaka o Poneke on the Wellington waterfront on Wednesday 31 July. Elise was accompanied by members of her whanau from Taumarunui, and supporting friends and colleagues, and welcomed by speakers from Te Atiawa and NZSTA.

