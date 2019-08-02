Port Nelson Appoints New CEO



2ND August 2019, Port Nelson Limited has appointed Hugh Morrison as new CEO effective of 9 September 2019, taking over from Acting CEO Matt McDonald, following the departure of previous long serving CEO, Martin Byrne who stood down in late July.

The Port Nelson Board of Directors made the announcement of the leadership appointment today following a rigorous recruitment process which attracted an exceptional level of applicants.

Hugh Morrison will bring a wealth of experience to Port Nelson. His previous experience includes implementation of multiple capital works and property projects both in New Zealand and overseas. Mr Morrison’s latest role has been in a consultant capacity and his most recent Executive position was Managing Director at Opus International (Malaysia). He has also held multiple directorships and has completed the Stanford University Executive Management Programme.

His many years of executive experience have required very strong leadership skills and high-level strategic thinking, skills that will be vital to the Port in its next chapter of development; in an era of ever evolving global corporate and shipping environments which place growing focus on innovation, sustainability, collaboration and long-term strategy decisions.

Port Nelson Limited Chair, Phil Lough has commented “backed by an engineering degree and MBA, together with a career of 20 years of General Management and CEO roles and 16 years governance experience Hugh Morrison is well equipped to drive the growth and development of Port Nelson”







Mr. Morrison and his wife will be moving to Nelson to take up the role at Port Nelson, the Nelson-Tasman region’s gateway to the world.

“I was attracted to the role at Port Nelson because of its vital role in servicing the region, its strong balance sheet and very capable team” expressed Mr. Morrison.

In FY2019 Port Nelson recorded a revenue of $70.7 Million, 3.9m cargo throughput tonnes, 804 vessel visits and employs 215 staff from the region. The Port Nelson umbrella also incorporates QuayPack, QuayConnect, Stevedoring and the Calwell Slipway business entities as well as a substantial property portfolio.

Port Nelson Board of Directors looks forward to welcoming Hugh Morrison to the role of CEO in early September.

