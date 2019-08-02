Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand scores with Air All Blacks

Friday, 2 August 2019, 4:34 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand


All eyes are on Air All Blacks with Air New Zealand’s latest safety video attracting more than 10 million views globally since its release yesterday morning.

Along with winning fans down under, the video has attracted strong interest from North and South America, Japan and the United Kingdom.

As well as being a trending topic on Twitter, there has been a resoundingly positive response from social media fans citing the video as being “one of the best ones yet”, “loving the nostalgia of the 1987 All Blacks legends” and on Rick Hoffman’s “hilarious addition to an already awesome video.”

In an interview with Newshub’s The AM Show today, Air All Blacks safety video star Rick Hoffman said featuring in the video was a ‘dream come true’.

“If I look back on my 49 years of living, there are two things I really wanted. One was to climb Mount Kilimanjaro and the other was to star in a safety video for Air New Zealand.”

Air New Zealand General Manager Global Brand and Content Marketing Jodi Williams says the airline is thrilled to hit 10 million views with Air All Blacks.

“Our safety videos have built a global following and are a unique platform to share the best of New Zealand with the world.

“We’ve heard loud and clear our social followers love the All Blacks and are cheering with us as we back the team in the build up to Japan.”

Air All Blacks can be viewed here.



