Proposed changes to the Building Code, consultation open

Monday, 5 August 2019, 10:17 am
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

Consultation has opened on proposed changes to the Building Code, which will focus on improving the long term resilience of buildings in areas with liquefaction-prone ground. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) consults on the Building Code bi-annually, with changes being published in June and November every year.

“The changes this time are focussed on helping to support high-density housing, by providing safer building solutions and increased design options,” says Dave Robson, Manager Building Performance and Engineering at MBIE.

“One of the main changes being proposed sets out a new way of mapping liquefaction prone-ground, to ensure new buildings have resilient foundations.

“This is already being applied in the Canterbury region, so we’re proposing that it’s rolled-out nationwide. This will provide clarity to councils and engineers, meaning safer outcomes for all buildings.

“We’re also proposing to make the NASH (national association of steel-framed housing) standard that ensures steel-framed housing is weather tight an Acceptable Solution.

“This will remove additional costs associated with steel-framed housing, giving developers and designers more options, which is always positive for consumers.

“Engineers, councils and those looking to build a home would particularly be impacted by these changes, so I encourage them to take some time to let us know their thoughts,” Mr Robson says.

Consultation on the proposed changes to the Building Code runs from 5 August to 13 September 2019.

Submissions can be made by email to buildingfeedback@mbie.govt.nz, or on the MBIE website.




