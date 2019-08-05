Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Shipping Federation elects new Vice President

Monday, 5 August 2019, 10:50 am
Press Release: NZ Shipping Federation

At the AGM last week, the Federation re-elected Clive Glover as President.

Paul Coleman has been newly elected as Vice President.

Mr Coleman is well known and respected in the sector. He has been with Holcim 13 years; 6 years as Engineering Manager at Westport Works, then Shipping Manager for 3 years also in Westport. Mr Coleman took up current role as Shipping & Terminals Manager in Timaru when Holcim moved from a manufacturer to an import model.

From school Paul spent 25 years in the Royal New Zealand Navy, leaving in 2001 then spent 6 years in the timber industry in Tauranga and Taupo before joining Holcim.

In the 2001 New Year’s Honours, Paul was made a Member New Zealand Order of Merit.




