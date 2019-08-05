Kiwi tech entrepreneur honoured in Asia



HOST International NZ Board Member, Mitchell Pham, has been honoured for his entrepreneurial leadership and international impact by Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, as one of their yearly honours recipients.

“My story is one about leveraging connections back to where I came from and the possibilities that have existed to benefit both countries,” Mitchell says.

Mitchell’s background includes being Cofounder and Director of Augen Software Group, Chair of NZTech and FinTechNZ, and he recently won a KEA’s World Class New Zealander award. Mitchell has spent the past 15 years establishing Augen’s subsidiary in Vietnam, home to a rapid growth hi-tech industry. His work has included taking New Zealand hi-tech and innovation into Asia, while building the Kiwi brand in relevant ways to the local economy.

Mitchell’s roots trace back to Vietnam after arriving in New Zealand as a teenager through the refugee quota programme. His connection to his country of origin have remained with family links both in New Zealand and Vietnam.

Rochelle Stewart-Allen, Chief Executive of HOST International NZ, says “We’re very proud to have Mitchell on our HOST NZ Board and delighted he has been recognised by Ho Chi Minh City.”

“Mitchell continues to utilise his national and international expertise and networks to contribute positively to the refugee sector here in New Zealand. He is a wonderful example of how the people we welcome to New Zealand through our humanitarian refugee quota programme go on to achieve great things for our country,” Rochelle says.









