Dunedin Company World 1st - Plant Based Mince Now Using Hemp

Monday, 5 August 2019, 4:18 pm
Press Release: Craft Meat Company


The Craft Meat Company has announced today that their 100% Plant Based No Meat Mince has been re-launched with an improved recipe using hemp protein.

Local Dunedin firm – The Craft Meat Company and its owners, Grant and Sherie Howie, believe the ‘super-food’ qualities of hemp protein is a world first for plant-based meat and provides not only a great flavour but also the health benefits of Omega-3, Omega-6, essential minerals, vitamins and fibre.

“The New Zealand Vegan, Vegetarian and Flexitarian markets are all continuing to grow, and these consumers are demanding new and improved products” says Grant Howie. “Flexitarians are looking to replace some of the meat in their diet and so as a business we are responding to that new demand.”

The Craft Meat Company launched their No Meat Mince in November last year and has seen the market develop fast. “New product innovation is key in this category as well as continually improving product quality with new ingredients and food technology. We use a lot of traditional processes combined with new methods that we think creates a unique, New Zealand made product”, Mr Howie explains.

Testing new plant-based products is a family affair. “Our youngest daughter follows a vegan diet and is a willing participant with her mates to try out our new ideas. We have a number of new products currently under development which are planned for launch before the summer starts.”

“We are also working on a launch soon into Australia which is looking very promising. Our production site in Dunedin is perfectly set up to quickly expand volumes”, says Mr Howie. “Both the supermarket and food service channels are showing strong interest in Australia and we have the production flexibility to customise products to their needs if required.”



