Winners named in peak civil construction awards

A record-breaking pipeline in Auckland, a Napier roading upgrade to make a busy intersection safe, an Auckland wastewater station and a stormwater restoration in Wellington were amongst the winners of the 41st CCNZ Hirepool Construction Excellence awards in Rotorua on 2 August.

Civil Contractors New Zealand Chief Executive Peter Silcock said these awards represented important recognition, not just for the skilled people who worked on planning and construction of these projects, but also for the excellent outcomes they brought to local communities.

“It’s important we take the time to recognise a job well done. These projects are vital for the economy and wellbeing of their communities. We should be proud of the people who got the job done, and the outcomes their hard work has achieved.”

McConnell Dowell won the ‘Projects with a value of between $20 million and $100 million’ category with its Army Bay Ocean Outfall project at Shakespear Regional Park – a project which resulted in the world’s longest pipeline built with trenchless tunnelling technology at 1,929 metres.

Higgins Contractors won the ‘Projects between $5 million and $20 million’ category for its Watchman Road Roundabout and airport intersection project in Napier which turned a traffic blackspot into a safer intersection with special regard for an adjoining wetland. HEB Construction was also highly commended in this category for its work extending the wharf at Port Otago – a project that required deep pile driving around a ‘minefield’ of underwater boulders.







Fulton Hogan won the award for ‘Projects up to $5 million – larger companies’ for the Wynyard Quarter Pump Station – a 14-metre deep wet well pumping station situated in the heart of Auckland which required innovation to work at a depth of 12 metres below the water table.

The award for ‘Projects up to $5 million – smaller companies’ went to Concrete Treatments NZ for restoring Wellington Water’s South Karori Stormwater Culvert in a project which replaced rusting corrugated iron tunnels underground with a new geopolymer lining. Canterbury-based Rock Control was highly commended in this category for its work stabilising a 100-metre cliff face above the highway and rail lines south of Kaikoura following the earthquakes which devastated the region.

The award for excellence in the maintenance and management of assets went to HEB Construction for its work maintaining 2,600 kilometres of roads across the Selwyn District with excellence and significant cost savings thanks to extensive use of data.

Hirepool is CCNZ’s Principal Business Partner and sponsors the Hirepool Construction Excellence Awards General Manager of Sales and Marketing Gary Richardson congratulated the finalists.

“These events are about recognising great people and the work they do for Kiwi communities. The excellent work put in by our civil construction companies is something Hirepool is proud to support. I encourage people to take a moment to acknowledge the great people behind these projects.”

Announced at Energy Events Centre in Rotorua, the CCNZ Hirepool Construction Excellence Awards recognise projects based on merit following a formal application process and official site visits from the Construction Excellence Awards judging panel.





