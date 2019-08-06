Waitomo’s national expansion continues in Taranaki

Hamilton-based fuel supplier Waitomo is opening their first New Plymouth Fuel Stop in Otaka today – it’s sixth for the year.

Located at 73-79 Breakwater Road, the unmanned 24-hour Fuel Stop will offer retail and commercial customers Unleaded 91, Premium 95 and Diesel. GoClear, a diesel exhaust fluid, is also available to diesel vehicle users.

In celebration, for the next 48 hours, Waitomo has pushed prices down on all fuel grades at the Otaka Fuel Stop – with Unleaded 91 at $1.899 a litre, Premium 95 $2.029 a litre and Diesel $1.159 a litre.

Waitomo Group Managing Director Jimmy Ormsby says building on Waitomo’s presence in Taranaki was an obvious next step for the company.

“We currently operate two Diesel Stops in Bell Block and Waitara. With our new Otaka Fuel Stop, we’re able to offer our everyday low Waitomo price to more Taranaki business customers and families.”

“For many Kiwis, fuel is a necessity to get about in their family life and work. With our everyday low prices, we’re able to put more money back in their pockets for expenses, for groceries, or to invest back into their own businesses. We’re stoked to be able to do that.

“Despite being a small family-owned and operated Kiwi business, we’re causing a lot of disruption in the New Zealand fuel market.

“And we’re not planning on slowing down anytime soon – we’re a Kiwi company committed to fueling Kiwi success for the long haul.”

Kaumatua from Ngāti Te Whiti, who have supported Waitomo throughout the construction process, will bless the site at 11.15am, followed by the official opening to the public at 12pm. New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom is also attending.







Customers will also be able to fuel themselves up for the day with free coffee on site.

As with all new Waitomo Fuel Stops, vapour recover technology has been installed to the pumps on site, a state-of the art system that sucks petrol vapour that would otherwise escape into the atmosphere.

Waitomo’s first South Island site, in central Christchurch, will open later this year, delivering long-awaited price competition and choice to Kiwis down south. Waitomo is also actively looking for new sites in other regions as part of their network expansion plans.

Established in Te Kuiti more than 70 years ago by Desmond Ormsby, Waitomo Group now has 65 sites stretching from Paihia in the north and as far south as Wellington.





