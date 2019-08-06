BurgerFuel launches plant-based chicken burger



BurgerFuel continues to forge the trajectory of plant-powered products with a new plant-based chicken burger, Chook Free.

After the extraordinary success of its special edition plant-based beef burger, Beyond Beleaf, BurgerFuel has continued its quest to provide quality plant-based protein options for everyone. From August 6th, BurgerFuel will be launching Chook Free, a 100% vegan burger that features a chicken-free Chick’n patty.

Based on the successful gourmet mini burger, Chook Royale, Chook Free emulates the same flavour profile through a crispy yet juicy Chick’n patty, that looks and tastes like chicken, accompanied by vegan aioli, vegan provolone cheese, hand-cut salad and grilled pineapple, all served on mini artisan wholemeal buns.

The Chook Free Chick’n patty has 50% fewer calories than chicken, beef, pork and turkey and has 33% less fat than a standard piece of crumbed chicken. It’s made with non-GMO soy and wheat protein and contains no trans fats and has zero cholesterol. This burger is a good source of protein, is rich in iron and fibre and the production of the Chick’n patty has 90% less impact on land, water and resources than other chicken burger patties in the market.

Designed to be tried and enjoyed within every lifestyle, the gourmet mini special is a delicious option for meat-lovers, vegans and vegetarians alike. It is an accessible burger for those wanting to try a high-quality plant-based meat alternative for dietary, ethical or inquisitive reasons.







The Beyond Beleaf launch created an impactful impression on both new and existing customers, and Chook Free is set to be an exciting follow on, as BurgerFuel continues its journey down the path of plant-based meat innovation.

This limited time only special will be rolled out across its 56 stores nationwide, from August 6th – September 2nd, or while stocks last.

Basic Burger Information:

• Burger name: Chook Free

• Ingredients: Crispy crumbed chicken-free Chick’n patty, grilled pineapple, vegan provolone and BurgerFuel vegan aioli. Served with hand-cut salad on a mini artisan wholemeal bun.

• Available: In store for a limited time and while stocks last from August 6th.

