Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update

Tuesday, 6 August 2019, 8:26 am
Press Release: XE.com

The NZDUSD opens at 0.6537 (mid-rate) this morning.

Global equity markets are in free-fall after China’s central Bank allowed its yuan to fall below the politically sensitive 7-per-US dollar for the first time in more than a decade. At the same time China announced its companies have halted purchases of US agricultural goods as the US-china trade war escalates.

President Trump has accused China of “currency manipulation” and is again calling on the Federal Reserve to cut rates further to counter China’s action.

Yield on the benchmark US-10-year Treasury note has tumbled to around 1.74% its lowest level during Trump’s Presidency with the market now pricing in a further four 25 basis points of cuts to the Federal funds rate over the next 12-months.

The Japanese yen is the strongest performing of the G10 currencies while gold and global bonds have also rallied strongly as investors load up on safe havens.

The NZD which is holding up reasonably well, all things considered, will be dictated by this morning’s quarterly employment report ahead of tomorrow afternoon’s RBNZ monetary policy statement.

Global equity markets have nose-dived, - Dow -4.11%, S&P 500 -4.05%, FTSE -2.47%, DAX -4.85%, CAC -2.19%, Nikkei -1.74%, Shanghai -1.62%.

Gold prices have surged higher up 1.7% trading at $1,465 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices have fallen sharply, down 1.7% trading at $54.69 a barrel.



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from XE.com on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Trade War: US Treasury Designates China As A Currency Manipulator

"Secretary Mnuchin, under the auspices of President Trump, has today determined that China is a Currency Manipulator." More>>

ALSO:

Gee Whiz: Vodafone To Switch On 5G In December

Vodafone New Zealand, owned by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management as of today, plans to switch on a 5G network in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown in December. More>>

ALSO:

Subway In Inspectorate Spotlight: Franchise Ignored Employment Warnings

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has ordered Healthtop Limited trading as Subway Dargaville, to pay nearly $10,000 in penalties and costs for breaches of the Holidays Act, and failure to comply with a Labour Inspectorate improvement notice. More>>

ALSO:

Building Up: Auckland Consents Hit Record In Year To June

The Auckland region consented a record number of new homes in the 12 months to June 30 but nationwide the number of new consents remains below all-time highs. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 