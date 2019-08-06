Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Spark announces Heather Polglase as new HR Director

Tuesday, 6 August 2019, 10:16 am
Press Release: Spark NZ

Spark New Zealand announces Heather Polglase as new HR Director

Spark New Zealand announced today that Heather Polglase will become Group Human Resources Director on the Spark Leadership Squad, effective 1 September 2019. Ms Polglase will succeed Joe McCollum, who is stepping down after seven years in the HR role.

In another change, Andrew Pirie, Corporate Relations Lead has decided to leave Spark in December 2019, with a successor to be appointed in due course.

Currently Lead HR Partner, Ms Polglase joined Spark in 2013 and has since led a number of important HR initiatives, including as a key architect of Spark’s Leadership and Development programme. “Heather has proven herself as a very talented HR leader with the courage to challenge the status quo and I believe she’ll be a fantastic addition to the Spark Leadership Squad,” said Spark’s Chief Executive Jolie Hodson.

Ms Hodson paid tribute to Joe McCollum’s role in the transformation of Spark: “The Spark of today is a very different company to the Telecom of 2012 and Joe has been a guiding hand throughout. During his tenure Joe created a new way of working in HR – with many local and large global companies coming to Spark to learn more about this way of working. He has been an amazing supporter and friend to me throughout my time with Spark and although he will step down from the HR role on 31 August 2019, I’ve asked him to help lead some specific projects on my behalf for the next couple of months until leaving the company.”



Ms Hodson said Andrew Pirie had led Spark’s Corporate Relations function for the past seven years, through an era of unprecedented change: “Andrew has done an outstanding job managing some colossal communication challenges – particularly the rebranding from Telecom to Spark, and more recently the Agile transformation.”

Effective 1 September 2019, the Spark Leadership Squad will be as follows:

Chief Executive Jolie Hodson

Customer Director Grant McBeath

Finance Director (CFO) David Chalmers

General Counsel Melissa Anastasiou

HR Director Heather Polglase

Marketing Director Matt Bain

Product Director Tessa Tierney

Technology Director Mark Beder

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Spark NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Trade War: US Treasury Designates China As A Currency Manipulator

"Secretary Mnuchin, under the auspices of President Trump, has today determined that China is a Currency Manipulator." More>>

ALSO:

Gee Whiz: Vodafone To Switch On 5G In December

Vodafone New Zealand, owned by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management as of today, plans to switch on a 5G network in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown in December. More>>

ALSO:

Subway In Inspectorate Spotlight: Franchise Ignored Employment Warnings

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has ordered Healthtop Limited trading as Subway Dargaville, to pay nearly $10,000 in penalties and costs for breaches of the Holidays Act, and failure to comply with a Labour Inspectorate improvement notice. More>>

ALSO:

Building Up: Auckland Consents Hit Record In Year To June

The Auckland region consented a record number of new homes in the 12 months to June 30 but nationwide the number of new consents remains below all-time highs. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 