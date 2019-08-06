Cure Kids welcomes new partner: Cavell Leitch

6 August 2019





Cure Kids has formed a new strategic partnership in the South Island with well-established law firm Cavell Leitch.

The partnership was officially launched at an event on the 2nd of August and will enable Cure Kids to fund more child health research in areas like mental health, Crohn's disease and colitis, and child cancer.

Cavell Leitch has a strong legacy in Christchurch and throughout the South Island, with the firm supporting local and international clients for over 90 years. With close client relationships, some of which date back to 1923, Cure Kids CEO Frances Benge says the firm’s values align nicely with Cure Kids.

“We are excited to have Cavell Leitch as a new partner and even more thrilled to welcome a business from the South Island. Like us, Cavell Leitch has a well-established history and they are dedicated to improving the lives of New Zealanders.”

Culture and Brand Manager, Annie Johnson says:

“At Cavell Leitch, we enhance the lives of our clients and supporting the community is in our DNA. We couldn’t be more delighted to partner with Cure Kids, enabling them to continue their amazing work for the future generations of children in New Zealand.”

Vital support from business partners like Cavell Leitch enables Cure Kids, New Zealand’s largest charitable funder of child health research, to continue funding vital child health research for New Zealand children living with life-impacting health conditions.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

