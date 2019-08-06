Effortless entertainment with the new Vodafone TV

Effortless entertainment for all Kiwis with the new Vodafone TV

• From September, Vodafone TV box will be available for all Kiwi consumers to purchase in leading retailers around New Zealand – without the need for Vodafone broadband

• Vodafone releases its next generation TV software upgrade offering a range of new features available on Vodafone TV and additional apps

Tuesday 6 August 2019 – Kiwis will be able to access the simplest way to watch more of the things they love, curated for the local market, when Vodafone TV goes on sale to all New Zealanders in September.

This ‘plug and play’ device turns a TV into a smart TV, including the ability to record content, and rewind free-to-air and Sky channels for up to three days. For simplicity, a range of popular apps that Kiwis love and want are pre-loaded onto Vodafone TV including TVNZOnDemand, ThreeNow, Sky, Sky Sport, Netflix and YouTube – and soon will include NEON, Lightbox, Amazon Prime Video and PlayStuff.

Carolyn Luey, Vodafone NZ Consumer Director, is excited about the potential this new device unlocks. “We’re confident Kiwis will love the new version of Vodafone TV and it represents a real step-up in terms of capability and experience. In a world-first, you don’t need to be a Vodafone broadband customer to access the intuitive viewing experience of Vodafone TV and wireless connectivity is inbuilt into the new device.

“The standalone Vodafone TV will offer Kiwi consumers an effortless way to access the best content available locally and internationally, with an interface carefully curated for local viewers and your favourite apps and channels are in one place. Vodafone TV is designed to be the one device you need to turn a TV into a smart TV – or make a smart TV even smarter – with an intuitive electronic program guide, up to 500 hours of cloud-based recording and three-day rewind. It’s priced competitively in one upfront cost, which we believe will appeal to value-driven consumers.”







New Zealanders will be able to purchase the new device from the Vodafone online store and in leading retail stores around the country from September.

Vodafone TV comes pre-loaded with a range of leading content apps and consumers can choose to purchase as many or as few as they want on an ongoing basis. They can also choose to add Sky Channels via the Vodafone TV customer portal using their credit card, with no minimum term.

Luey adds, “We will continue to look at ways to further enhance Vodafone TV alongside our overall customer service experience, which is a major focus area for the business.”

The new standalone Vodafone TV works with any unlimited Fibre broadband connection from any provider, and is 4K capable. Vodafone TV can store up to 500 hours of cloud recording – and you can record as many channels as you’d like at once.

Consumers will be able to buy the new standalone Vodafone TV device for $179 from any Vodafone store or in leading retailers around New Zealand.

-ENDS -

About Vodafone NZ:

Vodafone NZ is one of New Zealand’s leading digital services and connectivity companies, and we believe every New Zealander will thrive with access to the world’s best digital services. We offer more than 3 million connections to Consumer and Business customers, and our existing mobile network covers 98.5% of where Kiwis live, work and play. Our company culture embraces Diversity and Inclusion at the heart, and we are proud recipients of the Rainbow Tick. We believe in being engaged corporate citizens, and our Vodafone New Zealand Foundation is on a 10 year, $20 million journey to halve the number of disadvantaged and excluded youth by 2027. We are a partner market in the Vodafone Group, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies. For more information, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz





© Scoop Media

